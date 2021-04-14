Happy Ramadan 2021: Hina Khan dresses up in yellow, Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Gulmarg dargah

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi wished their fans a Happy Ramadan via their social media on Wednesday morning. While Sara shared an Instagram story from Kashmir’s Gulmarg where morning azan could be heard, the other two artistes shared stunning photos of themselves in ethnic wear as they shared Ramadan wishes.

Hina Khan looked pretty in a yellow salwar suit as she posed for the camera with a striking smile on her face. Her photo caption simply read, “Happy Ramadan.” Actors like Vikas Kalantri and Amruta Khanvilkar wished the actor in the comments section.

A screenshot of Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story. A screenshot of Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi, who was recently seen in the Zack Snyder’s trailer for Netflix’s Army of the Dead, posted a photo of herself in a black-pink lehenga. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Chand Mubarak and Ramadan Mubarak ❤️ Let the month of fasting prayers good vibes love forgiveness gratitude begin … Me just chilling in a @houseofkotwara outfit (sic).”

Lara Dutta commented on Huma’s picture with multiple heart emojis and wrote, “Gorgeousness,” while Anushka Ranjan also shared wishes for the festival.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in ZEE5 movie Ghoomketu, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. She had made a cameo appearance in the movie. Huma currently has the Hollywood flick Army of the Dead, the Tamil film Valimai and Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Hina Khan will soon feature in a music video called “Bedard.” Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, recently wrapped Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.