Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi star Jassie Gill: I always wanted to become an actor like Jimmy Sheirgill

Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill has made his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The actor feels blessed about the debut and says, “There wouldn’t have been a better debut than this.” The film, starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, released on August 24. Here’s what Jassie told indianexpress.com about his debut.

Do you think this was the right time for your debut?

I do not believe that there is something called the “best time.” I guess, you make your own time. I was approached for the role by the director. He had seen one of my songs in which I played a similar role to the one I play in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Also, when I was given the narration for the character, I thought I could do this role.

What do you have to say about this phase of Bollywood where it seems quite influenced by Punjabi artists?

I would credit Honey Singh paaji for bringing Punjabi music to Bollywood. Since his debut, Punjabi songs have become an integral part of the industry.

For films, I would credit Diljit (Dosanjh) Paaji as, before him, Punjabis were shown as loud beings and even their turbans weren’t real. So, the North Indian people were unable to relate to the characters. Now, when characters are donned by someone who is a Sardar in real life, the connectivity becomes stronger and the character also becomes believable. It becomes a plus point for the film as well. It is a happy change that most of the films these days show a real India. Films like Tanu Weds Manu or Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi give you a taste of real people which is why such films are successful.

Was acting always a part of the plan?

I did not know that I had that capability. I found that out when we started making Punjabi music videos. In the three-minute song, we would spin a story. I feel fortunate to have made my debut at the time when music videos started becoming all the rage. So, I learned acting through them. And then of course, Punjabi films became a learning ground for me. So, I would say I have learned the art on the job.

You are a Jimmy Sheirgill fan. Tell us about the experience of working with him?

I used to watch Jimmy Sheirgill’s Punjabi films during my college days. I always wished to be like him. The fanboy in me came alive while working with him on the sets of the film. I had met him earlier but never spoke to him at length or worked with him so closely before the movie. I have learned a lot from him. I feel he has supported me in this journey like an elder brother and I am really happy that my debut was with him.

The singer-turned-actor will next be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga in which Jassie will share screen space with Kangana Ranaut.

