Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: There’s a lot happening in this Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill starrer

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Happy aka Sonakshi Sinha has been kidnapped by some Chinese goons. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Happy aka Sonakshi Sinha has been kidnapped by some Chinese goons.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to 2016 hit Happy Bhag Jayegi, is all set to release in theatres on August 24 this year. Before the release, the makers have shared the trailer of Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi. While Diana Penty, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol and Piyush Mishra will reprise their roles, actor Sonakshi Sinha and Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill are joining the cast for the sequel.

The more than two-and-a-half-minute long trailer has a lot happening. While Happy aka Sonakshi Sinha has been kidnapped by some Chinese goons, Jimmy Shergill’s marriage gets called off on the day of the wedding (just like his many other movies) as he too has been abducted by a Chinese gang. Later, Happy runs away from her abductors and the next moment all the characters of the movie find themselves stuck in a mess. Piyush Mishra and his Urdu are once again spot on. Diana Penty and Ali Fazal make a late and a small appearance in the trailer.

Watch Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer here

Happy Bhag Jayegi was about the adventures of Happy’s (Diana Penty) life after she runs away from her house to be with her musician boyfriend Guddu (Ali Fazal) and accidentally reaches Pakistan. If the narrative of the 2016 situational comedy is anything to go by, the sequel to it might also create ripples of laughter among the moviegoers.

Before releasing the trailer, promos of the film starring Diana Penty and Jimmy Shergill were also shared. The two promos had both Diana and Jimmy in their elements. Later, a motion poster introducing Sonakshi was also released where Diana was yet again wanted and Sonakshi looked pretty disoriented.

Here are a few stills from the trailer of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Sonaskhi Sinha plays Happy in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Sonaskhi Sinha plays Happy in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Ali Fazal and Diana Penty reprise their roles in the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi. Ali Fazal and Diana Penty reprise their roles in the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Jimmy Shergill as Daman Singh Bagga in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Jimmy Shergill as Daman Singh Bagga in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Piyush Mishra and Jassie Gill in a still from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Piyush Mishra and Jassie Gill in a still from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Talking about the film, Diana had earlier told PTI, “If you like the first one, you will also like the second one. It’s the same space. It is funny, crazy and sweet. It’s a joyride. It is funnier than the first one. It feels good that a film is good enough for the makers to consider a part two. I feel proud when I think of that.”

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi has been directed by Mudassar Aziz who also directed the first film of the franchise. The film is bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla.