Happy New Year 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan chases the last sunset, Arjun Kapoor-Varun Dhawan party together. See all photos

Celebs in tinsel town are celebrating New Year with full fervor. While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang in 2023 in Dubai, Kareena Kapoor is holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan in Switzerland. Posting a gorgeous photo of herself enjoying the ‘last sunset’, the actor said she is ready for 2023.

“Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it… 😜💁🏻‍♀️☺️ Chalo 2023… aa jao… I’m ready for you 💪🏼💃🏻✨♥️,,” Kareena wrote. The actor was dressed in a checkered-blue shirt with a pair of baggy jeans in the picture.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora celebrated New Year together with Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and a few friends. Sharing a group photo, Arjun wrote, “Bring it on 2023 !!!” Sharing the same picture, his lady love Malaika wrote, “Love,happiness n eternal sunshine ….. happy 2023.”

Mohit Marwah, wife Antara and designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also accompanied them for the celebration. The friend gang seems to have ushered in the New Year in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. They were even seen dancing together as live musicians played traditional folk music at their hotel.

Manish Malhotra gave a glimpse of his New Year celebration with Karan Johar and rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In the photo, all of them are seen standing near a decorated Christmas tree with gifts placed underneath it.

Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh also celebrated 2023 with their friends. Dressed in a red velvet gown, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor posed for pictures with her husband. “From Us to you all A Very Happy New Year ❤️🥰🤗😘🥂,,” she captioned the post.

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya shared romantic photos with husband Rahul Nagal as they partied on New Year’s eve. Karan Wahi also threw a bash for his friends at his home which was attended by Sehban Azim, Kishwer Merchantt, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Rohit Nag, among others.