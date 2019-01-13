Toggle Menu
Happy Lohri: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Emraan Hashmi and others share warm wishes

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans a very happy Lohri. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee shared celebratory posts on the social media platform.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher wished their fans on Lohri. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Amitabh Bachchan blog, Anupam Kher/Instagram)

The festival of harvest, prosperity and joy is here, and India is busy celebrating the special day. Known as Lohri in northern states and Pongal in the southern region, the festival also marks the beginning of a new season. On the occasion, Bollywood and television celebrities took to Twitter and wished their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wished his fans a Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu and Makar Sankranti. The Accidental Prime Minister actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace and happiness always.🙏”

Actor Kajal Aggarwal also wished her fans a very happy Lohri as she wrote,”Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri 😊
May the warmth of this festival fill your home & heart with eternal joy❤”

Check out other tweets:

While the northern states are celebrating Sankranthi today, some parts of the country will spread festive cheer on January 14, a day later. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared that tomorrow, on the occasion of Sankranthi, he will be sharing another look from his upcoming film Majili with wife Samantha.

He wrote, “Advance Sankranthi subhakankshalu my friends..will be releasing the 2nd look of #Majili tomorrow that brings out a whole new dimension to the film.. #chaysam4 #Majili2ndlooktomorrow ..have a great holiday @Shine_Screens @ShivaNirvana @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak.”

