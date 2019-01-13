Happy Lohri: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Emraan Hashmi and others share warm wishes

The festival of harvest, prosperity and joy is here, and India is busy celebrating the special day. Known as Lohri in northern states and Pongal in the southern region, the festival also marks the beginning of a new season. On the occasion, Bollywood and television celebrities took to Twitter and wished their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wished his fans a Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu and Makar Sankranti. The Accidental Prime Minister actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace and happiness always.🙏”

T 3057 – सूर्य के उत्‍तरायण होने पर मौसम बदलने लगता है और देश के अनेक हिस्‍सों में लोग नई फसल का उत्‍सव मनाते है। इस अवसर पर लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रान्‍ति, भोगली बिहु, पोंगल, उत्‍तरायणी और पौष पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं

Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu, Makar Sankranti 🙏🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/dH9k87OOoH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2019

आप सभी को सकारात्मकता के प्रतीक पर्वों लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रांति, पोंगल, उतरायण की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Wish you all happiness and prosperity on the festives of positivity. Wish you all happy Lohri, Makar sankranti, Pongal and Utrayan! — पंकज त्रिपाठी/Pankaj Tripathi (@TripathiiPankaj) January 13, 2019

Happy lohri 🙏🏼 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 13, 2019

Wish you a very happy lohri and makar sankranti to all of you..may this festival brings happiness n prosperity in your life…love — Chandan Prabhakar (@haanjichandan) January 13, 2019

Happy Lohri everyone ,,,, let the celebrations begin 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) January 13, 2019

Happy lohri to all 😃!!! — WHY Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 13, 2019

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri 😊

May the warmth of this festival fill your home & heart with eternal joy❤ pic.twitter.com/LURsahEwMc — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 13, 2019

Happy LOHRI to all of you!!! pic.twitter.com/G7akanMxNz — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 13, 2019

While the northern states are celebrating Sankranthi today, some parts of the country will spread festive cheer on January 14, a day later. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter and shared that tomorrow, on the occasion of Sankranthi, he will be sharing another look from his upcoming film Majili with wife Samantha.

He wrote, “Advance Sankranthi subhakankshalu my friends..will be releasing the 2nd look of #Majili tomorrow that brings out a whole new dimension to the film.. #chaysam4 #Majili2ndlooktomorrow ..have a great holiday @Shine_Screens @ShivaNirvana @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak.”