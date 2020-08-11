Happy Janmashtami 2020: Celebrities share wishes on social media

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "जन्माष्टमी के पावन अवसर पे हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ"

Every year, the Indian film and television industry celebrates the festival of Krishna Janmashtami with full zeal and vigour. Be it Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan or Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, everyone makes sure to wish their fans, friends and family on the auspicious occasion. Some of them even break the ‘dahi-handi’, a prominent ritual which is synonymous with the celebration of Janmashtami.

A Hindu festival, Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. On this day, people offer prayers to Lord Krishna, they decorate temples and swings at their houses, organise dance-dramas based on the life of Krishna, sing devotional songs throughout midnight and fast through the day.

Lord Krishna has inspired many characters in our films and TV serials. NT Rama Rao has essayed the role of Krishna in many films including Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), the Tamil film Karnan (1964) and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977). We saw Akshay Kumar playing Krishna in 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! and Pawan Kalyan took up the same role in the Telugu remake, Gopala Gopala. And, how can we forget Nitish Bhardwaj who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s epic TV series Mahabharata.

Today, we might not get to see our favourite celebrities attending the ‘dahi-handi’ celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have made sure to wish everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. So we bring you all the wishes of your favourite stars.