Toggle Menu
Happy Janmashtami 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others celebrate ‘Dahi Handi’https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/happy-janmashtami-2019-shah-rukh-khan-ayushmann-khurrana-taapsee-amitabh-bachcahn-wishes-dahi-handi-5933129/

Happy Janmashtami 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others celebrate ‘Dahi Handi’

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the festival of Krishna Janmashtami at his residence on Saturday. Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Taapsee Pannu, Mohanlal and Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared best wishes with their fans.

bollywood janmashtami wishes
Celebrities from the entertainment industry wished people Happy Janmashtami. 

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the festival of Krishna Janmashtami at his residence on Saturday. Several fan pages of the actor on social media shared videos of him breaking ‘dahi-handi’ while his fans cheered for him.

Not only him, but Shilpa Shetty Kundra also celebrated the festival of Janmashtami with full zeal with her seven-year-old son Viaan. The actor shared a video of Viaan doing the ritual of ‘dahi-handi’ and along with it, she wrote, “My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year♥️🧿🧿😇 Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam ♥️🙏💖”

Many other celebrities from the entertainment industry wished people Happy Janmashtami. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Janamashtami greetings . Janmashtami ki anek shubhkamnayen.” Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, Sushant Singh Rajput, Taapsee Pannu, Mohanlal and Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared best wishes with their fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana visited Baroda for promotions of his upcoming film Dream Girl and celebrated the festival there. The movie also starring Nushrat Bharucha features a song titled “Radhe Radhe” which have made it to the Janmashtami playlist this year.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajiniakth shared a beautiful photo of herself as she dressed up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. “We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇😇😇😇 #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami,” she wrote along with the photo.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android