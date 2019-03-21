Happy Holi 2019: Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan and others wish fans

Celebrities on Thursday took to Twitter and wished fans on the occasion of Holi.

After promoting his film Kesari, Akshay Kumar wished his fans a very happy Holi on Twitter, “May this Holi add more colors to your life. Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli and Navroz Mubarak as well :)”

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted, “Holi Mubarak to everyone , lots of love , happiness and brotherhood”

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Color the world with your goodness and good intentions….#happyholi to you and yours…❤️💜💚💙💖”

Actor Hrithik Roshan posted, “May the spirit and colors of Holi fill you with happiness, peace and love. Happy Holi beautiful people. #HappyHoli”

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan wished his fans on Holi. “Wish you all a wonderful year filled with peace, prosperity, joy & happiness. #HappyHoli”

“Wishing a very happy and colorful holi to everyone!! And navroz mubarak to all my parsi friends 😁,” Emraan Hashmi tweeted.

Madhuri Dixit told her fans to play responsibly. She wrote on Twitter, “This Holi let us strive to paint a colourful world for everyone! Stay safe, enjoy responsibly! Happy Holi😊”

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej told his fans to spread love and happiness around, “Wishing Everyone a very Happy and Safe Holi!! Spread Love and happiness around you ☺✨ The colours of Holi can be harmful to animals. So play Green, play Clean. #HappyHoli2019”

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Let the vivid colors of Holi spread love and happiness. Hope you all enjoy and treasure some joyful moments 😊#HappyHoli”

Riteish Deshmukh asked fans to respect women this Holi. The actor wrote, “Happy Holi- Enjoy the festival- have fun, spread love & repect women.”

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wished fans a happy Holi. He wrote, “आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Happy Holi to you all.🙏😍”

Amitabh Bachchan in a couple of tweets spoke about Holi and its importance. The actor also celebrated the love for his recent release Badla.

Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and requested his fans to not colour their pets or stray animals on Holi. He wrote in a tweet, “With this #Holi festival and excitement building, it’s important to prepare so that companion and stray #animals aren’t harmed during the #festivities. Play safe and a Happy Holi/Have a safe, responsible & a very very #HappyHoli.”

Kirron Kher said she will not be playing Holi this year in memory of lost soldiers in the Pulwama attack and also in the memory of late Manohar Parrikar. She tweeted, “Will not be celebrating #holi and there will be no #festivities at my residence in remembrance of the soldiers lost in the #Pulwama terror attack and in memory of late Shri #ManoharParrikar. God bless their souls!”

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan took to Twitter and wished her fans a very happy holi. She wrote, “Happy Holi to all celebrating!! Happiness and love 💕🎉”

Music composer Pritam took to Twitter and reminded his fans to play Holi responsibly, “Balam pichkaari… 🌈 Wishing you all a Happy Holi! Have fun but stay safe & be responsible 😊 ”