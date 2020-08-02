Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol and others celebrate Friendship Day

Celebrities shared adorable photos and wished fans on Friendship Day. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Kajol/Instagram) Celebrities shared adorable photos and wished fans on Friendship Day. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Kajol/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohanlal among others took to their respective social media handles to wish fans and friends on Friendship Day.

Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face.”

“Being from an army background, a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today…Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!” the actor added.

Kajol said she feels “blessed” to have so many friends in life. Sharing a collage on Instagram that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others, the actor wrote, “Couldn’t fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can’t. Of my blood and not…”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback photo with composer Rochak Kohli. The actor said in a statement, “I have known Rochak since my 8th grade. We went to the same school, St. John’s high school in Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. There were other students also but we shared the common talent of composing and writing songs which was rare for students in the 8th grade.”

He also recalled how staying in touch with his friends has helped him through the lockdown. “Human connections are very important. But we’ve been in touch virtually during this period. Rochak and I have been in touch with our school and college friends too. The best part is that we are from the same school and we are in touch with 40 other boys who were part of our section in St. John’s school. I think that’s what makes it easy for you to deal with the adversities. When there is nobody around you physically but, at least, you’re connected via technology which also keeps you going,” the actor said.

To the family that I chose and to the family who chose me as their own wishing everyone a #happyfriendshipday #gratitude #love pic.twitter.com/WTQbJBQmBi — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 2, 2020

Here’s wishing all of you a #HappyFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/4fPmuCjOaz — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 2, 2020

To all the friends out there, and to my special friend here, wish you a very #HappyFriendshipDay

ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರ ದಿನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು :)#777Charlie pic.twitter.com/527dbW48DF — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) August 2, 2020

#HappyFriendshipDay to alllll of team shirley 💕💕 — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) August 2, 2020

Actor Sargun Mehta posted photos with Ravi Dubey and Ammy Virk, wishing them on Friendship Day.

Anushka Shetty took to Instagram to thank fans and friends on Friendship Day for constant love and support. In a long post, she mentioned, “Love ,affection ,support, honesty ,trust, silence , to able to just BE and as time passes the more u discover about each other ..grow with each other .. yes they are always our highs and lows and times u don’t see each other for years but u know deep down u only wish well and as years pass the more u discover the word friend …as I received a friendship day message it bought back flashes of so many people ..people who have always stood ,wished and unconditionally loved me , trusted me and let me just BE…just who I am …u all know who u are.”

Mahira Sharma also wished Paras Chhabra on friendship day. In a post, she wrote, “There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family 🦋 @parasvchhabrra happy friendship day 💙”

Celina Jaitly shared throwback photos with her friends. “Celebrating 19 years and many more counting,” Jaitly wrote.

