Happy Father’s Day: Bollywood celebrities share wishes

Several celebs took to social media to express their love and affection to their fathers. (Photo: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram and shraddhakapoor/Instagram) Several celebs took to social media to express their love and affection to their fathers. (Photo: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram and shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

The world today is celebrating the day dedicated to all fathers. Several celebrities took to social media sites to express their love and affection to their fathers and also shared photos of their fathers.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a couplet from Meraj Faizabadi alongside a photo of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Karisma Kapoor posted a photo of herself as a little girl with her father, former actor Randhir Kapoor, and wrote, “Dotty duo. Happy Father’s Day Papa. love youuu.”

R Madhavan shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “For enough can’t be said about a Fathers love . Happy Father’s Day to all the proud fathers out there. Time to the strongest now than ever before.”

Alia Bhatt shared a photo with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, and wrote, “my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you ❤️”

Sonu Sood remembered his late father on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day Dad❣️. Miss holding your hand. Miss giving you a hug. Miss sitting behind your scooter. Miss everything about u papa. Life will never be the same. ❣️.”

TV star Hina Khan shared photos of her father and wrote, “Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl. Happy Father’s Day Dad ❤️.”

Ram Charan shared photos with his father, the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, showing himself as a baby and one as an adult. He captioned the photos, “There is no need to define few bonds!! Happy Father’s Day!! 😍♥️

Shruti Haasan shared this photo with her father Kamal Haasan and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day Appa dearest @ikamalhaasan 🖤 Thankyou for being you, Thankyou for inspiring me to be courageous in art and in life. #bapuji.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo of her as a child with Shakti Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, “My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu 💜💜💜 Happy Father’s Day @shaktikapoor.”

