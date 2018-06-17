Happy Father’s Day: See how Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and other stars are celebrating the day

Happy Father’s Day: While some celebs are sharing photos of their dads, others have posted photos with their kids. Happy Father’s Day: While some celebs are sharing photos of their dads, others have posted photos with their kids.

It is Father’s Day today and our Bollywood stars are celebrating the day too. While some celebs are sharing photos of their dads, others have posted photos with their kids.

Shah Rukh Khan’s little munchkin Abram made a Happy Father’s Day card for his daddy dearest. But it looks like he wanted to write something else first. The card read, “You are the best papa in the world!,” but it looks like he first wanted to write, “You be the best papa in the world!”

SRK shared the hand-made card with the caption, “Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here…this kinda completes a fathers life.”

Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here…this kinda completes a fathers life. pic.twitter.com/UDBVYDzAMp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2018

Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture college with all his kids and wrote, “Blessed to be a father to such amazing kids! Wishing Happy Fathers Day to all dads out there. #HappyFathersDay”

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s little princess Nitara Kumar wants a ‘Unicorn with wings’ from him. Yes Akshay, who is on a vacation with his kids, has got himself in trouble this Father’s Day. Akshay shared a post in which Nitara is seen and the actor wrote along, “Help!!‬ ‪It’s #FathersDay and the little one asks, ‘Dad, can I have a pet?’ ‬‪My fatherly love taking over, ‘Of course Beta what would you like?’‬ She,’Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings😍 ?‬ ‪Any suggestions 😬?‬ ‪#DaddysLilGirl 💖‬.”

Esha Gupta also shared a lovely click with her dad and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my main man, my confidant, my everything.. and to all you single mothers out there doing a kickass job💕.”

Riteish Deshmukh’s wife Genelia D’Souza also shared a post of the actor and his two sons. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Baba… Always going to hold your hand cos that’s “ OurSafe Place” and that’s “Our Strength”.”

Kajol also shared a click with her dad and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day people. I remember …… ❤️”

Scroll to see more Happy Father’s Day post by our celebs here:

Happy Father’s Day Baba…. so much left to do, to be said… ❤️😕#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/7On5Jz52J3 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 17, 2018

PAPA never ones told me how to live , he lived and let me watch him do it … misssssssss u papa . pic.twitter.com/2DIZ6uqU5P — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 17, 2018

Always Daddy’s girl.Great childhoods are made possible because of great dads (and moms). Am lucky for mine :) Happy Father’s Day !My Daddy Bestest 😍😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/IYIOXuhzy5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 17, 2018

Always Daddy’s girl.Great childhoods are made possible because of great dads (and moms). Am lucky for mine :) Happy Father’s Day ! pic.twitter.com/surhM1euAQ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 17, 2018

A dad is his sons first hero and his daughters first love! #HappyFathersDay dad from all of us! Thank you for being you and for being our best friend! pic.twitter.com/vLlxoIyYUW — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 17, 2018

We wish a Happy Father’s Day to all parents and their kids too.

