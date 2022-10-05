scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Happy Dussehra 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Mohanlal wish their fans a happy festive season

Happy Dussehra 2022: From Priyanka Chopra to Mohanlal, the who's who of showbiz wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

mohanlal and priyanka chopraMohanlal and Priyanka Chopra wish fans on Dussehra. (Photo: Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

People around the country are celebrating the festival of Dussehra today, including celebrities. From Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to actor-producer Priyanka Chopra, celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Mohanlal shared a tweet in Malayalam, which translates to, “My prayers for the good future of all the children who write their first letter today. Happy Vijayadashami.” Dancer and actor Shobana shared a dance video post and wished everyone a happy Vijayadashami. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram story that read, “Let your light fight the darkness. Happy Dussehra.”

Anushka Sharma, who is currently prepping for her upcoming Netflix film Chakda ‘Xpress (based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami), also took to Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion. Her animated Instagram post simply read, “Happy Dussehra.”

Also Read |Kajol forces Jaya Bachchan to remove her mask as they pose for photos at Durga Puja pandal, complains to Rani Mukerji about paps. Watch

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty tweeted a post that read, “Happy Vijayadashami. Wishing lots of happiness, prosperity, and success in all of your eventful lives on this auspicious day.” Others, such as producer Unni Mukundan, Mamtha Mohandas, KS Chithra and Manjari also wished everyone a happy Dussehra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:45:38 pm
Next Story

Samsung launches Galaxy A04s: Check price and specifications

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement