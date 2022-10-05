Happy Dussehra 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Mohanlal wish their fans a happy festive season

People around the country are celebrating the festival of Dussehra today, including celebrities. From Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to actor-producer Priyanka Chopra, celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Mohanlal shared a tweet in Malayalam, which translates to, “My prayers for the good future of all the children who write their first letter today. Happy Vijayadashami.” Dancer and actor Shobana shared a dance video post and wished everyone a happy Vijayadashami. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram story that read, “Let your light fight the darkness. Happy Dussehra.”

Anushka Sharma, who is currently prepping for her upcoming Netflix film Chakda ‘Xpress (based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami), also took to Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion. Her animated Instagram post simply read, “Happy Dussehra.”

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty tweeted a post that read, “Happy Vijayadashami. Wishing lots of happiness, prosperity, and success in all of your eventful lives on this auspicious day.” Others, such as producer Unni Mukundan, Mamtha Mohandas, KS Chithra and Manjari also wished everyone a happy Dussehra.