Children’s Day: Mira Rajput shares cute picture of daughter Misha, Saba posts pics of Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan. See here

On Children’s Day, several celebrities took to social media to share pictures of their kids, or old pictures from their own childhood. Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan, Diana Penty and others shared throwback pictures from when they were kids, while Mira Rajput shared a picture of her daughter Misha Kapoor, and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi posted a collage of photos featuring her nephews and nieces Sara Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kriti Kharbanda said that whenever she looks at her childhood pictures, she wonders what was going on in her mind because she is “frowning in most of them.”

“I was a very serious, mature kid. I grew up before my time. I felt responsible for things maybe, or maybe I wanted to be an adult so desperately, coz u know, everyone listens to the adults! They have it easy I thought. Ha! Little did I know. Now I’m making up for lost time. I do stupid things, on purpose. Still mature, still feel responsible, but now, I don’t take myself too seriously. I give myself the benefit of doubt. And I like it. It makes life easier and happier. So this #childrensday give yourself the gift of self love! I know I’ve been doing it for a while now, and the child in me has never been happier,” she wrote along with the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Gauahar Khan posted childhood photos with her parents. “Because I was always stuck to her , n I shall always be. I’m my moms youngest child , n she really make me feel like a child even now ! I love you @raziakhan1503 you’re my all ! the last pic is what my Pappa got me on my first birthday, I know the story behind it n it makes it sooooooooooooo special for me. I miss u Pappa ! I love you more than anything!” she wrote.

Saba shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) Saba shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Mira Rajput shared a picture of Misha in which her face is not visible. “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and every day my babies. And one day you will learn true patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30am,” she captioned the post. Her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter treated fans to picture of his nephew Zain, in which his face is covered with a hat.

Farhan Akhtar posted a picture of his daughters Shakya and Akira, and wrote, “A world in which they can stay curious and always smiling. We owe them that much at least. Happy Children’s Day.” Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, showed the “many faces of childhood” with an adorable picture featuring daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu.

Sharing a video featuring her kids, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap spoke about how she has always been inspired by children; their soul, energy, innocence, and perception. “It needs to be nurtured and protected,” she wrote.

“My first short film was on kids #toffee and my debut feature film #sharmajeekibeti which I just completed shooting has them play a very big role and it’s only because there is so much to learn from them. I value this day immensely as children inspire me like no one else! Happy Children’s Day!” she added.