Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal: Sunny Kaushal drops adorable picture, Meghna Gulzar waiting to work with him ‘soon’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 33 today. The actor celebrated his birthday with his family. Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram and shared an adorable candid picture in which the Uri actor is seen standing against a ‘Happy birthday’ banner and is all set to blow the candles on his birthday cake. Sharing the happy picture, Sunny wished Vicky on his birthday and wrote, “Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai.”

Sunny often shares pictures with Vicky on his social media platforms. The actor, who was last seen in the web-series titled The Forgotten Army, has opened up about his bond with Vicky earlier too.

“My brother has been my idol. There is only one and a half year’s difference between us but our years of growing up have been such that he is much older and mature in my eyes than his age. I am the younger child so I am more chirpy, but Vicky is much more grounded,” Sunny told PTI.

“So, he just gave me one tip and that was never to fall in the trap of ‘Oh he is doing this, so I should do that too’. Just be yourself, because honesty and reality is what people connect to. Don’t pretend anything in the industry.”

Apart from Sunny, Meghna Gulzar and Vicky’s stylist Amandeep Kaur also wished the Raazi actor. Meghna shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Vicky! To another round…soon!”

Vicky and Meghna, who worked on Raazi previously, will be collaborating for the upcoming biopic on field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is titled SamBahadur. Manekshaw was the chief of Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

“I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents, who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war, but when I read the script I was completely blown away,” Vicky Kaushal earlier said in a statement.

Amandeep shared a cute video featuring Vicky Kaushal in his most fun avatar. Calling him ‘Desi Munda’, Amandeep wrote, “Happy Birthday to this crazy awesome Desi Munda @vickykaushal09 who is pure. P.S. need new memories for next year’s wish #gocoronago.”

On the work front, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh, Mr Lele and Ashwatthama in the pipeline.