‘Dear behen’: As Swara Bhasker turns 33, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor wish their Veere Di Wedding co-star

Swara Bhasker is celebrating her 33rd birthday in Goa. Swara, who is working and not vacationing, has been sharing a few photos and videos from her trip to give a glimpse of her working birthday to her fans and followers.

Swara is presently shooting for her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar with director Kamal Pandey and actors Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra. Swara shared a video from her birthday celebrations on social media with the caption, “Birthday surprise! My parents & colleagues organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!! I’m the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Her friends and colleagues from the film industry including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and others took to social media on Friday to wish Swara on her special day.

Sonam took to Instagram to share a few photos of the two from her wedding functions and wrote in the caption, “Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika… of every person you’ve essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Kareena, Shikha and others shared their wishes on Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor wished her Veere Di Wedding co-star on Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor wished her Veere Di Wedding co-star on Instagram story.

Shikha Talsania shared this photo of Swara on her Instagram story. Shikha Talsania shared this photo of Swara on her Instagram story.

Aahana Kumra shared her wishes on Instagram story. Aahana Kumra shared her wishes on Instagram story.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the web series Flesh, Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.