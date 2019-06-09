Sonam Kapoor rings in birthday with Anand Ahuja and family

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday night. The actor, who turns 34 today, celebrated her birthday with husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and a bunch of close friends including Kunal Rawal, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra and others.

Anand Ahuja shared an adorable post for the actor. He posted two photos from their wedding and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my world.” Sonam replied to the post, “Love you the most in the world” but Anand had something else to add to his message for Sonam. He later wrote, “PS I waited 1 month to post this picture so it would be next to our anniversary picture.”

Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can’t live without you ❤️” to which Sonam replied, “Love you.. I most definitely cannot function with out you.. each one half of a whole we are.”

Sonam’s best friend from the Bollywood industry, Swara Bhasker, had some of the kindest words to say about the actor.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the most amazing person & the nicest, most genuine celebrity I know! @sonamkapoor you are beautiful in the truest sense of the word.. I hope this year brings you more joy and peace than ever… and may you always have reason to laugh with your friends.. even if it’s on stage in front of a packed industry audience! Love uuu ♥️”

Designer Sandeep Khosla commented on Rhea’s photo and said, “Love you girls!!! Happy birthday!!! You are the best.”

Masaba shared a photo from the birthday bash and wrote, “Happy birthday Sonam. You’re all kinds of wonderful. And I love you.” On the same post, Neena Gupta wished Sonam Kapoor a very happy birthday in sweet manner. She mentioned, “Lots of love and good wishes to u sonam happy birthday.”

Sonam’s friend Samyukta Nair shared a photo and wrote, “Sister. Soulmate. Safe place – there’s no place in this world that I would ever rather be than next to you. Happiest happy Birthday, my Kaps! ❤️ “