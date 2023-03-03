Happy birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Brother Siddhanth wishes Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor with unseen pic

As the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, Sharaddha Kapoor turns 36 today, her brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor has shared a special wish for his sister along with an unseen throwback picture on Instagram.

Siddhanth, in his birthday wish for Shraddha, called her the “kindest sister in the world”, “best daughter” and “best friend”. Siddhanth and Shraddha are the children of Hindi film actor Shakti Kapoor.

In his caption, Siddhanth wrote, “To the kindest sister in the world , To the best daughter, To the best friend , To the best niece, to the best cousin, to the best aunt to the best everything haha To a role model, To the biggest heart, To the nicest human, To the biggest giver, Always so empathetic and sensitive , Thank you for existing and being that sunshine to all that showers happiness and love. Happiest Birthday to the apple of my Eye ♥️ … I love you.”

Siddhanth has shared several pictures with Shraddha on social media. The brother-sister duo had also acted together in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar (2017).

On the work front Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020, she was also seen doing a special cameo in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya (2022) the film is a part of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe which started with Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree (2018).

Shradda often keeps her birthday low key and celebrates the day with her family. However, it will be different today as she is busy promoting her upcoming with with Ranbir Kapoor, the Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will release in theatres on March 8.