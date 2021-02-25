Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: When wife Mira Rajput said their 13-year age difference helped her embrace fluidity

Shahid Kapoor’s arranged marriage to Mira Rajput in 2015 is an example of what a typical Indian nuptial is made of. Complete strangers then, the two came into their own over the years. And now after six years and two kids later, they probably stand as one of the most loved star couples in Bollywood.

As Shahid celebrates his 40th birthday today, we go back to an interview the two gave as husband-wife to Vogue dated 2019, where they spoke about their journey from the first time they met for matchmaking purpose to now calling daughter Misha and son Zain, their joint projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Reminiscing how Mira is a woman of deeper and better conversations, Shahid had told Vogue, “We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

When Shahid and Mira first met, Shahid was enjoying the success of Kaminey, hunting for a bachelor-pad in Mumbai, while Mira was just out of college. Both their families connected over being associated with Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

Shahid and Mira are 13 years apart in age. Confessing how it helped them both find different perspectives, Mira added, “He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira further revealed in the same interview, how Shahid’s presence in her life helped her open up. “The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot,” Mira said.

Crediting Mira for being a strong critic of his work, Shahid concluded, “Even though it’s just been four years (now six), a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married.”

On the work from, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey that releases on November 5 this year. He is set to make his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s yet-to-be-titled quirky thriller, that’ll stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s wishing Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor!