Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: How Hindi cinema’s chocolate boy went dark, and loved it

He was *the* boy next door, the goody two shoes, someone you loved to love. Charming and innocent, he was someone you’d take to your parents. If you closed your eyes, this was the wholesome and adorable face you’d get.

Heck, he was Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid debuted with Ishq Vishk in 2003 and become every girl’s dream man. Can you blame us, really? Sure he messed up as ‘chocolate boy’ Rajiv Mathur but he salvaged the situation later. As (some) boys do. He then progressed to be the supportive partner in Vivah and Jab We Met. The audience embraced him in his classic romantic hero avatar.

Ishq Vishk director Ken Ghosh recalled in an interview how Shahid became a star on the second day of the film’s release. He and the actor wanted to know the audience’s reaction so they went to Liberty cinema, Mumbai. “After the movie got over, we stood outside the theatre to get a feel and people recognised Shahid, and he got mobbed. So we had to run and go into the manager’s cabin. I will never forget that incident. Shahid became a star that day,” he told Hindustan Times.

Shenaz Treasurywala, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Ishq Vishk. (Express archive photo) Shenaz Treasurywala, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Ishq Vishk. (Express archive photo)

But much like SRK who wanted to play action roles over romantic ones, Shahid had a knack for edgy characters. In an interview with ETimes, he acknowledged he preferred doing them “even when I didn’t look the part.” He said, “As an artist, it’s more wholesome to play characters who are flawed, to show life as it is.”

That wish of portraying a layered character was fulfilled six years into showbiz when he got offered Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. Here began Shahid’s ‘reinvention’.

In Kaminey (2009), Shahid was both Charlie and Guddu. Charlie was a gangster looking to climb the social ladder and Guddu, a simple man, looking for a simple life with Sweetie (Priyanka Chopra). In the first scene of the film, we saw a rugged Shahid with long tresses and stubble, far cry from the youthfulness of Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Jab We Met.

For Shahid, it was a film that allowed him to express himself as an actor. “A straight-out performing part. This was when it all started,” the actor wrote on Instagram when Kaminey completed 12 years. He believed, “It’s a bigger challenge to convince the audience of something they don’t expect from you.”

Advertisement

He didn’t stop at Kaminey. But he took five years to grab another chance to tell his audience and also the film fraternity, what he is capable of. He played Haider Meer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. His portrayal was so intense that it became a career-defining role for the actor. His performance on the song “Bismil” showed how engaged he was with his character. Shahid, in an interview with The Guardian, admitted that he has a “dark side” which made him pull off the character of Haider.

The Shahid-and-Vishal Bhardwaj combination earned the same stature as Govinda-David Dhawan, Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan, and Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn.

Shahid transferred the same energy to his next big project Udta Punjab, director Abhishek Chaubey’s film on the problem of drug addiction among youngsters. His Tommy Singh was a cocaine addict and a great musician at the same time. He brought out the destructive ability of drugs so well that at a point in the movie, I felt like saying, “I get what drugs can do to you.” He did utmost justice to his character of a rockstar who is struggling with both, his addiction and his dying fame.

Advertisement

If the audience hated Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 Kabir Singh for playing an abusive boyfriend, it was still a win for him as he was able to generate that emotion in the audience through his performance.

Over two decades in films, Shahid has created a body of work that has earned him a spot as one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. Sure, there are times when Shahid Kapoor made bad choices (Shandaar and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero). But we can cut him some slack for giving us memorable performances in Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and most recently, his web series Farzi.