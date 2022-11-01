Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan Live Updates: Pathaan teaser to release on SRK’s birthday? Fans say ‘King of hearts is back’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is turning a year older on Wednesday. The actor, who will be 57 soon, is an unstoppable cinematic force. After taking a sabbatical of four years, SRK is ready to kickstart his birthday and the forthcoming new year with at least three new releases — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Even as the actor is looking forward to an exciting year, he must be currently enjoying being loved by his diehard fans who have already started to make his hashtags trend on various social media sites.

The fans are also looking forward to more glimpses from his movies on the occasion of his birthday, with Pathaan, SRK birthday and Shah Rukh Khan trending on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as some sort of a spy-patriot in Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, and has been helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Atlee’s actioner Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama Dunki, which also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Taapsee has previously collaborated with SRK on Badla, which was produced by the star.