Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan Live Updates: Pathaan teaser to release on SRK’s birthday? Fans say ‘King of hearts is back’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is turning a year older on Wednesday. The actor, who will be 57 soon, is an unstoppable cinematic force. After taking a sabbatical of four years, SRK is ready to kickstart his birthday and the forthcoming new year with at least three new releases — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.
Even as the actor is looking forward to an exciting year, he must be currently enjoying being loved by his diehard fans who have already started to make his hashtags trend on various social media sites.
The fans are also looking forward to more glimpses from his movies on the occasion of his birthday, with Pathaan, SRK birthday and Shah Rukh Khan trending on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as some sort of a spy-patriot in Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, and has been helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.
Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Atlee’s actioner Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama Dunki, which also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Taapsee has previously collaborated with SRK on Badla, which was produced by the star.
At a party hosted by a common friend in 1984, when Shah Rukh was just 18 years old, he first met Gauri. He approached Gauri for a dance after spotting her dancing with another man at the party, but she declined, stating she was waiting for her boyfriend. But in reality, she attended the party with her brother and there was no such thing as her “boyfriend”. Yes, it all began at this party when Shah Rukh said, “Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho,” which he revealed in an chat show with Farhan Akhtar and the rest is history.
Shah Rukh Khan, had once explained, that despite his success, he is not very keen on working in Hollywood. Since then, SRK has been asked multiple times why he, like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, doesn’t want to expand his horizons as an artiste by working in western cinema.
He had said at the time, “My English is not good, if they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn’t speak, maybe then there’s a possibility. I am not trying to be modest, I am 42 years old."
