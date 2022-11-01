scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan Live Updates: Pathaan teaser to release on SRK’s birthday? Fans say ‘King of hearts is back’

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan is turning 57, and his excited fans (celebrities included) have flooded social media sites with wishes for the superstar.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 1, 2022 7:41:04 pm
shah rukh khanIt is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2. (Photo: Shah Rukh/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is turning a year older on Wednesday. The actor, who will be 57 soon, is an unstoppable cinematic force. After taking a sabbatical of four years, SRK is ready to kickstart his birthday and the forthcoming new year with at least three new releases — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Even as the actor is looking forward to an exciting year, he must be currently enjoying being loved by his diehard fans who have already started to make his hashtags trend on various social media sites.

The fans are also looking forward to more glimpses from his movies on the occasion of his birthday, with Pathaan, SRK birthday and Shah Rukh Khan trending on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as some sort of a spy-patriot in Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, and has been helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Atlee’s actioner Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama Dunki, which also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Taapsee has previously collaborated with SRK on Badla, which was produced by the star.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

19:41 (IST)01 Nov 2022
When SRK told Gauri 'Mujhe apna bhai samjho'

At a party hosted by a common friend in 1984, when Shah Rukh was just 18 years old, he first met Gauri. He approached Gauri for a dance after spotting her dancing with another man at the party, but she declined, stating she was waiting for her boyfriend. But in reality, she attended the party with her brother and there was no such thing as her “boyfriend”. Yes, it all began at this party when Shah Rukh said, “Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho,” which he revealed in an chat show with Farhan Akhtar and the rest is history. 

19:27 (IST)01 Nov 2022
'King of hearts is back'
19:06 (IST)01 Nov 2022
When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he’ll never do Hollywood films: ‘My English is not good so unless…’

 Shah Rukh Khan, had once explained, that despite his success, he is not very keen on working in Hollywood. Since then, SRK has been asked multiple times why he, like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, doesn’t want to expand his horizons as an artiste by working in western cinema.

He had said at the time, “My English is not good, if they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn’t speak, maybe then there’s a possibility. I am not trying to be modest, I am 42 years old."

18:58 (IST)01 Nov 2022
Fans are excited for Pathaan teaser
18:51 (IST)01 Nov 2022
PVR celebrates SRK's birthday with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaaenge

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 release Zero, which tanked at the box office. Talking to China Global Television Network about the failure of Zero, SRK said, "When it went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people... when you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong... you get not depressed or anything but...I didn't want to see it. I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it."

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 06:48:59 pm
