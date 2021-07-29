Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ajay Devgn’s special gift, sister Priya Dutt says ‘life has thrown many punches at you’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt turns 62 today. On the occasion, his family, friends and colleagues took to social media to wish the KGF 2 star. Sanjay’s sister, former politician Priya Dutt shared a heartfelt note on her brother’s special day.

Sharing a video collage of rare throwback pictures of Sanjay and his family, she wrote, “Life has thrown many a punches at you, but with your strength, courage and resilience you have always picked your self up and faced the challenges. God made only one like you, then broke the mould :) and I am proud to be a little part of that mould. Happy Birthday my brother, wishing you good health & happiness always @duttsanjay @namrata62 #sanjaydutt #siblings #courage #love.”

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manayatta wished him a day full of “happy moments”. Sharing a photo of herself and Sanjay, she wrote, “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days😇…wishing you love, peace ,health and success ❤️…may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life… love you❤️🤗😘#happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod 🙏.”

Not only Sanjay Dutt’s family, but his colleagues also wished him on his special day. Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Movies, which is presenting Sanjay’s upcoming film KGF Chapter 2, shared a brand new poster featuring the actor on Thursday.

The caption of the poster read, “’War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me’ – #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay.”

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, shared Bhuj: The Pride of India song “Bhai Bhai” featuring Sanjay Dutt. Sharing the video on Instagram, Devgn wrote, “Bringing to you #BhaiBhai, on our beloved #SanjuBaba’s birthday. #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt.”

Salman Khan shared a still from their unreleased film Dus and wrote, “Happy bday Baba @duttsanjay.”

Mohanlal tweeted, “Wishing you loads of happiness and good health today and always…Happy birthday dear Sanju Baba. @duttsanjay.”

Rakhi Sawant too shared a sweet message for Sanjay Dutt. She wrote, “Happy Birthday 🎊May your birthday be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness. Stay healthy stay safe @duttsanjay.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will release on August 13, 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar. He also has KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj in his kitty.