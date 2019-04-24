Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Shahid Kapoor, Nivin Pauly and others wish the cricketing legend

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday today. From Shahid Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, celebrities took to social media to wish the Indian cricket star.

Shahid Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to the legend of legends @sachin_rt”

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo mentioned in a tweet, “Wishing India’s pride @sachin_rt, a very Happy Birthday. Your love for Cricket has translated into brilliance, all the while making a billion dreams come true. You’ll forever be that one name that gets this diverse nation unified. #HappyBirthdaySachin”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “To the greatest, happy birthday!”

Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing the most loved man. @sachin_rt a very happy birthday- happiness, love & good health.”

Huma Qureshi expressed that she will remain a fan forever, “Happy Bday to the only and one @sachin_rt #fan #forever.”

Nivin Pauly shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the man who inspired millions to dream. Words are not enough but the name is enough — Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar! Thank you for the beautiful memories sir! Forever your fan!”

Saqib Saleem, who will be seen playing Mohinder Amarnath in Ranveer Singh film 83, took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday God ji.. @sachin_rt”

83 film team tweeted, “When the history of cricket will be written, his name will be right among the top! Wishing @sachin_rt a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdaySachin

Saiyami Kher tweeted, “Behind those 100 centuries and many thousand runs stands a great human being. #SachinTendulkar is the epitome of humility & my biggest inspiration. Thankyou for giving so much joy & happiness to me and a billion others.”