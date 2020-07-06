scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh turns 35: Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others wish the Bollywood actor

Ranveer Singh's Bollywood colleagues, including Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, took to social media today to wish the actor on his birthday.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: July 6, 2020 2:41:38 pm
ranveer singh birthday Ranveer Singh’s colleagues from Bollywood wished him on his 35th birthday. (Photo: Instagram/ranveersingh)

As Bollywood star Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday today, his colleagues from the Hindi film industry, including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Zoya Akhtar, have taken to social media to post warm wishes for the Bollywood actor.

One of the first people to post a birthday wish for the actor was his close friend and frequent collaborator Zoya Akhtar, who shared her wishes “for the one and only Ranveer Singh” on an Instagram story.

Ranveer’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures of himself with the Gully Boy star, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Tiger!! To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love! P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!?”

Katrina Kaif wrote a sweet birthday wish for the star on Instagram; “Happy, happy, happy birthday Ranveer Singh. Never stop spreading your joy… It makes the world better.”

Referring to Ranveer’s love for Nutella, his Befikre co-star Vaani Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Birthday hugs incoming… Happy birthday, you!! Wishing you a lot of happiness with loads of Nutella.”

Ranveer’s Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane shared a picture of the actor from the film set and wrote, “Happy Birthday, you sexy beast.”

Laxmi Aggarwal, on whose life Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak was based, shared a picture of herself with Ranveer and wrote, “Congratulations on these precious moments of your birthday, the new dreams in your eyes and the gift of happiness that life got for you today.”

Bollywood actors like Saiyami Kher, Sunil Grover and Amruta Khanvilkar also extended birthday greetings to the actor.

On the occasion, the actor’s fan club ‘Ranveer Ka Fan Club’ has donated computers to a school in Indore supporting education for underprivileged children. The fan club takes up charity work every year on Ranveer’s birthday and this time, they began a program called Ranveer Gram Program.

