Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and others wish PeeCee

It is Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s birthday today and wishes for the ‘Desi Girl’ have flooded social media. Priyanka, who turns 36 today, has had a busy schedule. From globetrotting with rumoured beau Nick Jonas to wrapping the final leg of Isn’t It Romantic?, the actor has been working up a storm.
Priyanka has, of late, grabbed a lot of attention, thanks to her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. The actor was recently spotted spending quality time in London with Nick.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Salman and Priyanka have previously worked together in films like God Tussi Great Ho, Salaam-E-Ishq and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Shankar Mahadevan said, "Dear @priyankachopra. Happiest Birthday!!! So proud of how far you’ve come, representing our country globally & shining bright. Ain’t nobody like our Desi Girl. May you continue to inspire our youth forever... Wish you nothing but the best darling!"
"Dearest @priyankachopra wishing you a very happy birthday... may you always be the shining star & entrall the audience all over the world. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra," Riteish Deshmukh said via Twitter.
Raazi actor Amruta Khanvilkar tweeted: "@priyankachopra #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra there’s truly no one like you .... you inspire and how. hats off to your spirit , your achievements and JUST THE WAY YOU ARE ... stay blessed and keep inspiring"
Anil Kapoor posted on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Seeing you demolish stereotypes & break glass ceilings everywhere you go is the most incredible thing! Cheering you on as you take over the world! Wishing you many more adventures & victories! Lots of love!"
Madhuri Dixit wrote on Twitter: "A small town girl aiming for global domination! You are a big inspiration for so many young girls @priyankachopra! I'm so proud of you. Here's wishing you the happiest birthday and a year full of success, joy & happiness 💗🤗 #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra"