Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and others wish PeeCee

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today. Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra turns 36 today.

It is Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s birthday today and wishes for the ‘Desi Girl’ have flooded social media. Priyanka, who turns 36 today, has had a busy schedule. From globetrotting with rumoured beau Nick Jonas to wrapping the final leg of Isn’t It Romantic?, the actor has been working up a storm.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra rings in her 36th birthday with Nick Jonas

Priyanka has, of late, grabbed a lot of attention, thanks to her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. The actor was recently spotted spending quality time in London with Nick.

Also Read | Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: When Piggy Chops stood out in supporting roles

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Salman and Priyanka have previously worked together in films like God Tussi Great Ho, Salaam-E-Ishq and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.