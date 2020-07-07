MS Dhoni turns 39: Celebrities wish Captain Cool

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni turns 39 today. (Photo: Express Archive) Indian cricketer MS Dhoni turns 39 today. (Photo: Express Archive)

As cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39, celebrities across India took to Twitter to wish ‘Captain Cool’.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander remarked that Dhoni is “an emotion.” He took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #7 You are an emotion”

“Here’s wishing an extraordinary sportsman, human being & patriot, a very Happy Birthday,” Rahul Dev said via Twitter.

Ravi Kishan, hailing MS Dhoni as one of the best in the world, wished the cricketer on his birthday.

Shweta Pandit, who shares her birthday with Dhoni, wished the 39-year-old cricketer. She posted a picture of herself and Dhoni.

Happy birthday dearest #7 🥳🥳🥳You are an emotion 😊😊😊#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/H4xGq6YL2E — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 7, 2020

@msdhoni This #100metre is dedicated to U #ThalaDhoni ur a great inspiration a great emotion for us in

my game of cricket 🏏 ♥️🎁#lovvvvvudhoni !!! pic.twitter.com/KVq55zSxld — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday my all time favourite cricketer, my inspiration, Captain Cool @msdhoni 😍💐#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/BBDSKbQgq2 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) July 6, 2020

Happy birthday to the coolest ! Forever favourite! 🤴 #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/EJKvXiBpuU — Megha Akash (@akash_megha) July 6, 2020

Arunraja Kamaraj too wished the “coolest captain” a very happy birthday.

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, cricketer and singer Dwayne Bravo released a song dedicated to the former Indian captain. He shared the song on his Instagram profile.

