Tuesday, July 07, 2020
MS Dhoni turns 39: Celebrities wish Captain Cool

Anirudh Ravichander, Rahul Dev, S Thaman and others took to Twitter to wish MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2020 9:28:31 am
ms dhoni birthday Indian cricketer MS Dhoni turns 39 today. (Photo: Express Archive)

As cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39, celebrities across India took to Twitter to wish ‘Captain Cool’.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander remarked that Dhoni is “an emotion.” He took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #7 You are an emotion”

“Here’s wishing an extraordinary sportsman, human being & patriot, a very Happy Birthday,” Rahul Dev said via Twitter.

Ravi Kishan, hailing MS Dhoni as one of the best in the world, wished the cricketer on his birthday.

Shweta Pandit, who shares her birthday with Dhoni, wished the 39-year-old cricketer. She posted a picture of herself and Dhoni.

Arunraja Kamaraj too wished the “coolest captain” a very happy birthday.

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, cricketer and singer Dwayne Bravo released a song dedicated to the former Indian captain. He shared the song on his Instagram profile.

