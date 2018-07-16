Follow Us:
Monday, July 16, 2018
Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan wish Katrina on her 35th birthday

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: On the occasion of Katrina Kaif's 35th birthday, Bollywood celebrities are flooding social media with birthday wishes for the Zero actor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2018 10:18:56 am
Katrina Kaif birthday Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turns 35 today.

Katrina Kaif turns 35 today. With some smart career choices, Katrina is now one of the A-listers in Bollywood. Along with her acting, it is her popular dance numbers like “Kamli”, “Chikni Chameli, “Afghan Jalebi” and “Mashallah” among others which have made the star popular among audiences.

Currently, Katrina Kaif has two big projects in hand. One is Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan and the second is Aanand L Rai’s Zero where she plays a superstar. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who turns 35 today.

10:18 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Zoya Akhtar calls Katrina Kaif 'Supergirl'

Zoya Akhtar, who helmed Katrina Kaif's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Kat Kaif #supergirl #flyhigh #onlyblueskies #theworldisyours #girlfriend #katkaif @katrinakaif"

10:04 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
The Katrina Kaif factfile

Not Boom, but Saaya could have been Katrina's debut film if she knew Hindi.

Ayesha Shroff changed her surname from Turquotte to Kaif as it was easy to pronounce.

Katrina does not like to be called 'Kat'. She even had a problem with the line "Main Katrina Toh Soni Ve" in "Kaala Chashma".

Katrina works in India on an employment visa, as she is a British citizen.

Katrina has worked with Akshay Kumar in the most number of films - Six.

Katrina was named the most searched Indian celebrity in 2011 and 2013.

Katrina's favourite music bands are Coldplay, Muse and Radiohead.

She is a fan of Katrina Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit

Katrina loves chess and is said to be Aamir Khan's chess partner of choice.

09:33 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 35th birthday with her family in England, see photos

09:15 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
I wish you endless happiness, says Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan Sharma shared on Instagram, "Happy Birthday my Katrina, I wish you endless happiness & unimaginable joy. May your success have no boundaries & may all your dreams come true. Love you always @katrinakaif"

09:03 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to wish the Zero actor. Sharing a photo of herself with Katrina, Alia wrote, "Happiest Birthday @katrinakaif."

08:52 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Siddharth Kannan loves Katrina Kaif's attitude towards life

Siddharth Kannan wrote on Twitter: "#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif ! May u keep smiling,dancing,acting & doing everything that gives u happiness!Truly an incredible journey with lots more coming up!I luv ur attitude towards life & ur gorgeous smile #KatrinaKaif !Wat do u love most about her mere doston?Tell me! #SidK"

08:48 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Happy birthday to the girl who is beautiful inside out, says Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the girl who is beautiful inside out... @katrinakaif ...stayblessed and keep shining...(thank god there is a fire alarm on the wall because i know the pic is too hot 😜) #mp #katrina #wishes #hbd #blessed #katrinakaif #happy #always"

After shooting for her upcoming films Zero and Thugs of Hindostan for the better part of the year, Katrina Kaif has taken a well-deserved break. She is celebrating her 35th birthday with her friends and family in England.

