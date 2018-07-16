Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan wish Katrina on her 35th birthday

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turns 35 today. Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turns 35 today.

Katrina Kaif turns 35 today. With some smart career choices, Katrina is now one of the A-listers in Bollywood. Along with her acting, it is her popular dance numbers like “Kamli”, “Chikni Chameli, “Afghan Jalebi” and “Mashallah” among others which have made the star popular among audiences.

Currently, Katrina Kaif has two big projects in hand. One is Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan and the second is Aanand L Rai’s Zero where she plays a superstar. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.