Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan wish Katrina on her 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif turns 35 today. With some smart career choices, Katrina is now one of the A-listers in Bollywood. Along with her acting, it is her popular dance numbers like “Kamli”, “Chikni Chameli, “Afghan Jalebi” and “Mashallah” among others which have made the star popular among audiences.
Currently, Katrina Kaif has two big projects in hand. One is Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan and the second is Aanand L Rai’s Zero where she plays a superstar. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.
Zoya Akhtar, who helmed Katrina Kaif's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Kat Kaif #supergirl #flyhigh #onlyblueskies #theworldisyours #girlfriend #katkaif @katrinakaif"
Not Boom, but Saaya could have been Katrina's debut film if she knew Hindi.
Ayesha Shroff changed her surname from Turquotte to Kaif as it was easy to pronounce.
Katrina does not like to be called 'Kat'. She even had a problem with the line "Main Katrina Toh Soni Ve" in "Kaala Chashma".
Katrina works in India on an employment visa, as she is a British citizen.
Katrina has worked with Akshay Kumar in the most number of films - Six.
Katrina was named the most searched Indian celebrity in 2011 and 2013.
Katrina's favourite music bands are Coldplay, Muse and Radiohead.
She is a fan of Katrina Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit
Katrina loves chess and is said to be Aamir Khan's chess partner of choice.
Arpita Khan Sharma shared on Instagram, "Happy Birthday my Katrina, I wish you endless happiness & unimaginable joy. May your success have no boundaries & may all your dreams come true. Love you always @katrinakaif"
Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to wish the Zero actor. Sharing a photo of herself with Katrina, Alia wrote, "Happiest Birthday @katrinakaif."
Siddharth Kannan wrote on Twitter: "#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif ! May u keep smiling,dancing,acting & doing everything that gives u happiness!Truly an incredible journey with lots more coming up!I luv ur attitude towards life & ur gorgeous smile #KatrinaKaif !Wat do u love most about her mere doston?Tell me! #SidK"
Maniesh Paul posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the girl who is beautiful inside out... @katrinakaif ...stayblessed and keep shining...(thank god there is a fire alarm on the wall because i know the pic is too hot 😜) #mp #katrina #wishes #hbd #blessed #katrinakaif #happy #always"