Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan: You cannot miss Nushrat Bharucha’s cute wish

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha and others wished Kartik Aaryan on his birthday.

Kartik Aayan turned 28 today.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 28th birthday today. While Bollywood celebrities showered love on him, it is Nushrat Bharucha’s tweet that has caught everyone’s eyes. The actor, who has shared screen space with Kartik in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Akash Vani and 2018 hit-flick Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday to the guy who has played multiple roles in my life 😜😜 @TheAaryanKartik – Neha Ka Rajjo, Vani Ka Akaash, Chiku Ka Gogo, Sweety Ka Sonu…”

2018 has been special for Kartik. The actor’s film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossed the Rs 100 mark at the box office, making him the new entrant in the Rs 100 crore club.

The actor is currently enjoying his heartthrob status. Even Sara Ali Khan confessed on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan that she would like to date him.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has interesting projects in his kitty. The actor would be seen in Lukka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

