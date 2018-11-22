Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan: You cannot miss Nushrat Bharucha’s cute wish

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 28th birthday today. While Bollywood celebrities showered love on him, it is Nushrat Bharucha’s tweet that has caught everyone’s eyes. The actor, who has shared screen space with Kartik in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Akash Vani and 2018 hit-flick Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday to the guy who has played multiple roles in my life 😜😜 @TheAaryanKartik – Neha Ka Rajjo, Vani Ka Akaash, Chiku Ka Gogo, Sweety Ka Sonu…”

2018 has been special for Kartik. The actor’s film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossed the Rs 100 mark at the box office, making him the new entrant in the Rs 100 crore club.

Check out tweets:

Happy birthday to the guy who has played multiple roles in my life 😜😜 @TheAaryanKartik – Neha Ka Rajjo, Vani Ka Akaash, Chiku Ka Gogo, Sweety Ka Sonu… pic.twitter.com/SV4HUqtpcv — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) November 22, 2018

Happyyy Birthday Kartik!! @TheAaryanKartik 🤗🤗🎂 #LukaChuppi @MaddockFilms Wish u all the happiness and success in the world! Glad to have found a lovely friend in u!🤗 Have a blockbuster year ahead(startin with Luka Chuppi😜) pic.twitter.com/mr4fTrlgPd — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 22, 2018 Happy Birthday @TheAaryanKartik! 💓

Stay awesome and have a blast today! Hope the celebrations are as awesome as your monologues. 🎊😉 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 22, 2018

@TheAaryanKartik wish you the happiest birthday broooooooo!!! Have a great one! Stay blessed 😇 — Manjot (@OyeManjot) November 22, 2018

Happy birthday @TheAaryanKartik one of the most nicest kindest and hardworking star of our generation❤️ — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 22, 2018

The actor is currently enjoying his heartthrob status. Even Sara Ali Khan confessed on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan that she would like to date him.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has interesting projects in his kitty. The actor would be seen in Lukka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.