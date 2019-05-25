Happy birthday Karan Johar: Ekta Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and others wish the filmmaker

Filmmaker Karan Johar turns 47 today. To ring in his special day, he has taken off to New York where he will be celebrating the day with his close friends and family.

Meanwhile, his friends from the film and television industry have showered him with love and best wishes. From Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, all have shared photos with KJo and written a special message for him on social media.

Farah Khan was among the first few who wished Karan on his birthday. Sharing a picture of him with her daughter, she wrote, “Rare photo of @karanjohar actually Smiling 😄 on the sets of #radhaterichunri with my daughter Diva.. Happiest birthday Karuuuu.. smiles suit you..♥️♥️♥️”

His other close friend, Ekta Kapoor, also took her Instagram account to wish him. “Happie bday my Gemini twin! U are a rockstaaar. !!! A genius!!!! A maverick! May Love health n success be yours this year!!! P.s stay away from d negativity!!! U are everyone’s envy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Ekta wrote along with the photo.

Sharing a picture featuring Karan’s late father Yash Johar and choreographer Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday, Karan! Yash ji would’ve been so proud of all that you have and continue to achieve. May the year ahead bring many more accolades your way. Loads of love and a big hug to you! @karanjohar.”

Here’s how other celebrities wished Karan Johar on his birthday

Happy bday @karanjohar. Keep inspiring. 🧡 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 25, 2019

Blessed with (and by) the best 😇 thank u for believing in me, happy birthday @karanjohar ❤️ love u the most! 😘 pic.twitter.com/G8vmUVcgti — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) May 25, 2019

Happpiesttt birthday to the most stylish director/producer!! @karanjohar here’s wishing you the bestest year ahead! Filled with love, laughter, blockbuster films and a special someone! ❤️🤗😘 biggg hug 🤗 pic.twitter.com/CBrGhBFaZ7 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 25, 2019

Happy birthday @karanjohar. Here’s wishing you loads of love, loads of reasons to smile and health and happiness always.

Xoxo 😘❤😍🤗🤩 #HappyBirthday #Ting #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/ZcMNe3t5EL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 25, 2019

Happy happy happy birthday @karanjohar 🎂

May this year be full of all things beautiful, good health and everything you desire. You’re an inspiration with heart full of love and we really adore you ❤️ #Happybirthdaykjo pic.twitter.com/DsUJ4eSfJn — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 25, 2019

A happy, happy birthday to the man who taught me that love transforms us into the very best version of ourselves. @karanjohar, I hope many more get to experience your magic. https://t.co/48lUUJ7I1c — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2019

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar. I hope this year is filled with loads of happiness, love and good health🤗 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2019

A very special birthday wish for the man who redefined romance in India; May you spread the love bug for many more years to come @karanjohar. 😘 https://t.co/o81Y77ZzOE — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! @karanjohar, you make dreams come true everyday! https://t.co/DrnEaYgAry — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 25, 2019

Moment etched in time: exactly like your youth, style and effervescence. YEAAAH!!! Happy birthday @karanjohar Have a grand day and Toodles for now. pic.twitter.com/l1Nx1kWOHP — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 25, 2019

On the work front, Karan will soon start working on his upcoming directorial Takht. His recent production Student of The Year 2 has fared well at the box office.