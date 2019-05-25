Happy birthday Karan Johar: Ekta Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and others wish the filmmaker

Toggle Menu
From Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, all have shared photos with Karan Johar and written a special message for him on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar turns 47 today. To ring in his special day, he has taken off to New York where he will be celebrating the day with his close friends and family.

Meanwhile, his friends from the film and television industry have showered him with love and best wishes. From Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, all have shared photos with KJo and written a special message for him on social media.

Farah Khan was among the first few who wished Karan on his birthday. Sharing a picture of him with her daughter, she wrote, “Rare photo of @karanjohar actually Smiling 😄 on the sets of #radhaterichunri with my daughter Diva.. Happiest birthday Karuuuu.. smiles suit you..♥️♥️♥️”

His other close friend, Ekta Kapoor, also took her Instagram account to wish him. “Happie bday my Gemini twin! U are a rockstaaar. !!! A genius!!!! A maverick! May Love health n success be yours this year!!! P.s stay away from d negativity!!! U are everyone’s envy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Ekta wrote along with the photo.

Sharing a picture featuring Karan’s late father Yash Johar and choreographer Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday, Karan! Yash ji would’ve been so proud of all that you have and continue to achieve. May the year ahead bring many more accolades your way. Loads of love and a big hug to you! @karanjohar.”

Here’s how other celebrities wished Karan Johar on his birthday

On the work front, Karan will soon start working on his upcoming directorial Takht. His recent production Student of The Year 2 has fared well at the box office.

