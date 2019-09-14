Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor wish the Dream Girl actor

Bollywood star and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has turned 35 today. On his special day, his friends and peers from the entertainment industry took to Twitter to share their wishes.

While Dream Girl producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video in which she could be seen congratulating the actor for the film’s big opening as well as his birthday, the evergreen star Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Happy Birthday, @ayushmannk !! May you continue to win hearts with your talent & hard work! Congratulations for #DreamGirl!! Have an amazing year!”

T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar wished the actor a happy birthday and wrote, “Another year of opportunities and adventures awaits you @AyushmannK . Keep up your energy and good work. Sending you loads of love and luck. Happy birthday!”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Happy Birthday dear @ayushmannk. Keep shining, keep entertaining and always be your happy self.”

Rajkummar Rao, who has shared screen space with Ayushmann in Bareilly Ki Barfi, shared a post which read, “Happy birthday @ayushmannk. Keep rising with every film brother. Have a great year ahead.”

Riteish Deshmukh also wished the Dream Girl star and wrote, “This birthday couldn’t have been better – @ayushmannk congratulations on the the super success of #DreamGirl – much love..have a great one brother.”

Actor Esha Gupta and musician Salim Merchant also shared wishes for the Dream Girl actor on social media.