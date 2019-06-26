Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others wish the actor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned 34 today. The actor received warm wishes from his family members as well as friends in the industry.

Arjun’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor posted a cute and adorable throwback photo of Arjun. Along with the photo, she wrote a heartfelt caption wishing him a very happy birthday.

“Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor ❤️ I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You’ve got the biggest heart I’ve ever known & I’m so grateful that I have you, that I’ve always had you watching over me. Thank you for your unquestioning love & for always just being present for me, in every way that counts – as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head.. Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs. You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity ♾ #MyMostFavourite,” the post read.

Anil Kapoor remarked Arjun Kapoor is all heart in a tweet. “Happy Birthday, Chachu!!! @arjunk26 You make us so happy everyday! Always giving your 100% to everything! You’re all heart! I hope you keep rising higher & overcome every obstacle and reach the success you deserve! Love you!” he wrote.

@AnushkaSharma via Insta stories 💛

“Because we don’t have a really nice picture together. here’s me and #KatrinaKaif wishing you a Happy Birthday 😜!! P.S. – Be this mad…. Always! @arjunk26” #HappyBirthdayArjunKapoor pic.twitter.com/fwd61jPy7m — Virushka Fanclub (@VirushkaFanclub) June 26, 2019

Sonam Kapoor also shared a photo featuring herself and Arjun Kapoor. She captioned the image as, “Whether we’re flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it’s never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter & weirdness to my life & all those around you that we really wouldn’t have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday & all my love. Happy Birthday @arjunk26 ❤️”

Whether we’re flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it’s never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter & weirdness to my life & all those around you that we really wouldn’t have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday & all my love. Happy Birthday @arjunk26 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qi6CT0e7xy — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 26, 2019

Rakul Preet Singh wished the actor on Twitter with a tweet that read, “Happy bdayyy @arjunk26. have a super duper happy year. wishing you the best of everything”

Farah Khan shared a throwback photo of Arjun and wrote, “Happiest birthday @arjunk26 .. so proud of ur journey.. frm when u gatecrashed my Sangeet to now. lov u more than you think♥️(p.s- he was invited btw)”

Happiest birthday @arjunk26 .. so proud of ur journey.. frm when u gatecrashed my Sangeet to now😜 lov u more than you think♥️(p.s- he was invited btw) pic.twitter.com/mmXjJjVIS8 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 26, 2019

“Because we don’t have a really nice picture together, here’s me and Katrina Kaif wishing you a Happy birthday,” Anushka Sharma wrote on a photo featuring the birthday boy and Katrina Kaif.

Maniesh Paul wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunk26 !!stay blessed bro…keep shining🤗🤗” on Twitter.

Divya Dutta wished Arjun with a tweet, “Happy bday @arjunk26 . Lots of love n happiness.”

Daler Mehendi wrote, “Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Handsome Punjabi Munda of bollywood @arjunk26 and a great life ahead. Rab Rakha!”

Bhushan Kumar wished happiness and success for Arjun, “Wishing you a year full of achievements and happiness. Happy birthday to you @arjunk26! Cheers!”