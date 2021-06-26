Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: How his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi was forged during toughest of times

Actor Arjun Kapoor has cemented his position in Bollywood after much struggle. Apart from his acting career, Arjun is also known for the way he stood by his family in toughest of times. He is known to be a protective brother to his sister Anshula, as well as his two half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, we take a look at his relationship with Janhvi and Khushi.

Arjun and Anshula are the children from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage with Mona Shourie. Boney then married Sridevi and had two children, Janhvi and Khushi. In 2018, barriers between the two families were swept away, after Sridevi’s untimely demise in Dubai. Arjun became a pillar of support to his father and half-sisters After being with Janhvi and Khushi the night Sridevi died, he then went to Dubai to be with his father. Since then, the family has gotten closer and are often at each other’s houses, sharing photos of their get-togethers on Instagram.

On Koffee With Karan in 2018, Arjun, who appeared with Janhvi for the talk show, spoke about how Sridevi’s death changed his equation with Janhvi and Khushi. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short’,” he had said. He praised Janhvi for heading straight into work a week after Sridevi’s death, “Full credit to her for that. It’s not easy, she could have spiraled. She handled herself really well, both she and Khushi, to be in the eye of a public storm.”

There were several sweet brother-sister moments on the show, as Arjun playfully teased Janhvi about her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, and acknowledged jokingly that Khushi was ‘spoilt and pampered’ and that she was Boney’s favourite. “Khushi is dad’s favourite. We are all incidental,” he had laughed.

Arjun cheered for Janhvi’s Bollywood debut Dhadak in 2018, and had tweeted in full support, saying that she left him ‘speechless’. “It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story….hes handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u,” he had tweeted.

The feelings were heartily reciprocated, as Janhvi has always cheered for Arjun, on social media and real life.

It wasn’t easy for them to become a family, as Arjun said that they needed time to get to know each other. In an interview to Cine Blitz in 2020, he said, “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”

He also added that after getting to know each other properly, at their own pace. What was beneficial for their relationship was that they lived in different spaces and were not in ‘each other’s faces’. Their relationship grew and matured. Arjun said,”You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.”

On Arjun’s 33rd birthday, Janhvi called him the reason for their strength. “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya.”

In his birthday wish for Janhvi this year, he promised to be always there for her, the wind beneath her wings. “I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek,” he wrote.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, while Janhvi has Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.