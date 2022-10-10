Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B to celebrate 80th birthday on October 11

Arguably one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstar, Amitabh Bachchan will turn 80 on October 11.

Bachchan has been working for over five decades in showbiz and has not only worked in different film industries, but has successfully dabbled in nearly all mediums, including but not limited to television. Many stars have over the years cited him as an influence, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Big B has constantly managed to reinvent himself over the years and keep himself relevant in a business which is all about change.

Amitabh Bachchan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani (for which he won a National Award for Best Newcomer), was last seen in the movie Goodbye.