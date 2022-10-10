scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B to celebrate 80th birthday on October 11

Amitabh Bachchan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani (for which he won a National Award for Best Newcomer), was last seen in the movie Goodbye.

Mumbai | Updated: October 10, 2022 6:01:57 pm
amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan has turned 80. (Photo: Amitabh/Instagram)

Arguably one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstar, Amitabh Bachchan will turn 80 on October 11.

Bachchan has been working for over five decades in showbiz and has not only worked in different film industries, but has successfully dabbled in nearly all mediums, including but not limited to television. Many stars have over the years cited him as an influence, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Big B has constantly managed to reinvent himself over the years and keep himself relevant in a business which is all about change.

Amitabh Bachchan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani (for which he won a National Award for Best Newcomer), was last seen in the movie Goodbye.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday on October 11.

18:01 (IST)10 Oct 2022
How Amitabh Bachchan bagged his first film Saat Hindustani

We all know Amitabh Bachchan as the superstar he is today, but do you know he got his first film Saat Hindustani thanks to his friend Tinnu Anand? The actor-director was set to play the part originally. However, Tinnu Anand got an opportunity to assist Satyajit Ray and he took off to Kolkata. On the behest of their common friend, he put in a word to director KA Abbas to cast Big B, who wanted to get into acting.  The rest, as they say, is history.

 

This year, Amitabh Bachchan has so far appeared in four movies, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

Amitabh, who is currently seen hosting the popular game show of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV, is looking forward to the release of Uunchai. He also has Project K and The Intern's Hindi remake in the pipeline.

