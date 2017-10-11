Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Narendra Modi to Ranveer Singh, see who all wished the legend

Amitabh Bachchan turns 75. Amitabh Bachchan turns 75.

It is a big day for all Amitabh Bachchan fans. The actor has turned a year older and undoubtedly wishes are pouring in for him from all quarters. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, all have posted their best wishes for the actor. From prayers for his good health to addressing him as ‘God of Bollywood’, there are multiple posts flooding social media. Ranveer Singh even went to the extent of declaring the day as “Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day.”

The megastar is 75 years old today and in this long run, he has entertained us with multiple roles in a variety of films. We know the huge fan following of the actor. and so the list of wishes is also long.

Scroll on to see the best wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday:

Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance & support to many social causes. I pray for his long & healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2017

Wish u a very very happy birthday @SrBachchan sir..stay blessed and always be the driving force for all of us that u are…love u sir🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mCHcVVRIgi — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) October 11, 2017

Wishing the Happiest of Birthdays to the Living Legend, the God of Bollywood, my big brother @SrBachchan .May God bless you 🙏🙏🙏. pic.twitter.com/5nNQF8hMLG — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 11, 2017

Happy birthday to the legend and eternal king of all our hearts @SrBachchan! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) October 11, 2017

Happy birthday to the super hero of Indian cinema and one of the most amazing person I’ve ever met! @SrBachchan ..Happy birthday sir! 🤗 — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) October 11, 2017

Wishing sir @SrBachchan a very happy birthday. Keep entertaining the world sir :) thanks 🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) October 11, 2017

He possesses the MAGIC or the magic possesses him?! @SrBachchan SrBachchan happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉 thank you for being you! pic.twitter.com/5y9XfNTb7Z — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 11, 2017

Happy birthday @SrBachchan sir.its ur 75 th and the energy and Charishma u have is unmatched.still ruling millions of hearts /respect#love — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 10, 2017

Happy birthday to The Master of the craft, dedication, determination, innovation and inspiration to the entire nation. @SrBachchan 🙏🎂🎉❤️🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) October 10, 2017

We too wish the actor a very happy birthday.

