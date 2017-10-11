Follow Us:
Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Narendra Modi to Ranveer Singh, see who all wished the legend

It is Amitabh Bachchan's birthday today and thus wishes are pouring in for him from all quarters. From Prime Minster Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebs, all have posted their best wishes for the actor. Ranveer Singh even went to the extent of declaring the day as "Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day".

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: October 11, 2017
It is a big day for all Amitabh Bachchan fans. The actor has turned a year older and undoubtedly wishes are pouring in for him from all quarters. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, all have posted their best wishes for the actor. From prayers for his good health to addressing him as ‘God of Bollywood’, there are multiple posts flooding social media. Ranveer Singh even went to the extent of declaring the day as “Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day.”

The megastar is 75 years old today and in this long run, he has entertained us with multiple roles in a variety of films. We know the huge fan following of the actor. and so the list of wishes is also long.

Scroll on to see the best wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday:

We too wish the actor a very happy birthday.

