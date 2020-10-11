Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Chiranjeevi, Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and others share wishes

Amitabh Bachchan turns 78. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan, Big B, Senior Bachchan, Angry Young Man, Shahenshah of Bollywood, Sadi ka Mahanayak — there are so many names that have been given to this megastar by fans. On his birthday, the actor shared a post on his social media which read, “Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏🙏🙏.”

As the veteran artiste turned 78, the who’s who of the film industry shared birthday wishes for the actor on social media.

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to post, “My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent, my forever guiding light, the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here’s wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come!”

Sharing a photo, Neha Dhupia posted, “Happy birthday Bachchan Saab … dher saara pyaar sir 💕 @amitabhbachchan …. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 #oneandonly #legend.”

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead @SrBachchan.”

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir 🎂@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

“A Legend, an inspiration, an institution unto himself, the one man whose feet I want to touch every time I meet him but he always engulfs me in the biggest warmest hug. Gods bless you with a long healthy and a Happy life AMITJI. I will spend my life trying to emulate you. ❤️🙏🙏🙏 @amitabhbachchan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR,” wrote R Madhavan.

Renuka Shahane’s tweet read, “Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan sir a very happy & healthy birthday. Thank you for being an inspiration like no other.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, “@SrBachchan Happy Birthday to the greatest legend in Cinema, you inspire me and may this special day give you the power to keep inspiring more and keep shining.”

Amrita Rao posted, “There is something called the Bachchan Hangover !! Besides the Silver screen becomes Golden in thy presence @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd