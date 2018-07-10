Happy Birthday Alok Nath: Five times the actor aced the ‘sanskari babuji’ act

Alok Nath celebrates his 62nd birthday today. Alok Nath celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

As Alok Nath turns 62, we list five roles of the actor, which earned him the title of ‘sanskari babuji’.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

His character Karan was a committed friend and a loving father. After seeing his friend insult his daughter and their age-old association, he decides to give the friend a taste of his own medicine by trying to belittle his son Prem (Salman Khan). But the father’s heart melts soon and he brings the estranged couple together. While it was a short role for Alok, he truly rocked the babuji emotions in this film.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Not just his role but the entire film is an epitome of sanskar. Alok as the father in this Sooraj Barjatya film gave parenting goals to every father during the 90s. His three sons Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan were walking moral science lessons and as they rightly maintained, it was all because of their babuji.

Vivah/ Bidaai

If doing one emotional challenging role was not enough, Alok Nath pulled off two similar roles – first in Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer Vivah and then in TV show Bidaai. On one hand, he had a beautiful niece who grew up like his shadow, and on the other hand, his daughter faced discrimination for being on the darker side. Babuji in both projects was left miserable trying to find a balance between the two girls.

Pardes

When a girl sings “I love my India” while she is on a holiday in America, you know she has the much needed sanskar in her. Alok Nath played a righteous and soft-spoken father who fiercely safeguards the dignity of his daughter. The scene where he draws the sword on Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan) will always remain one of the highlights of the film.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun?

Kailashnath, who has no children of his own, brings up his nephews Prem and Rajesh like a loving father and even turns out to be the perfect father-in-law. While he does falter a bit in the sanskar barometer trying to flirt with his samdhan, his babuji persona remains unfazed in the film. And how can we forget the scene where he lovingly feeds Tuffy. Aww worthy, completely!

Do let us know your favourite babuji character of Alok Nath in the comments section below.

