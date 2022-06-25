Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘pride of our family’ with a cute throwback picture, Malaika Arora says ‘love ya’

As Karisma Kapoor turned 48 today (Saturday, June 25), her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first person to send her warm birthday wishes. Kareena took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture from Karisma’s childhood. Kareena wrote, “To the pride of our family …❤️This is my most favourite picture of you ❤️ Aaj Sab bolo Happy birthday to our LoLo🤩🤩😍😍♥️ #just the best sister ever… @therealkarismakapoor.”

In the picture, a baby Karisma can be seen smiling away, wearing a romper. Kareena and Karisma’s best friend Amrita Arora commented, “Ohhh lolo ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday to our loveliest 🥂❤️,” Neha Dhupia wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday lolo ❤️❤️❤️,” Zoya Akhtar wrote, “How cute😍 happy b Lolo ♥️, and actor Ranveer Singh posted heart emojis. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also wished Karisma. She wrote, “Awww .. happy birthday lolo❤️.”

Malaika Arora, who is in Paris with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, wished Karisma on Instagram stories. Sharing a couple of pictures with Karisma, she wrote, “It’s our lolos bday… happy birthday our darling.”

In another picture which featured Karisha and Kareena along with her, Malaika wrote, “love ya.’

Karisma, who was last seen in a streaming series called Mentalhood (2020), made her acting debut with the film Prem Qaidi (1991). She rose to greater prominence with David Dhawan romantic comedies such as Judwaa (1997), Hero No.1 (1997), Biwi No.1 (1999), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999) and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), and family dramas Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Raja Hindustani (1996), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) Fiza (2000), Zubeidaa (2001), and many more.

Karisma will be next seen in Abinay Deo’s Brown.