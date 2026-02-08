Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hanumankind backs Arijit Singh’s exit from playback singing: ‘There’s weight he carries with his work’
Rapper Hanumankind urged respect for Arijit Singh’s decision to quit playback singing, highlighting mental health, creative burnout, and the need for artistes to make space for themselves.
Rapper Hanumankind is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing. Highlighting the importance of mental well-being, the rapper said that the singer’s choice deserves respect. He also spoke about the toll of creative burnout.
In a conversation with Times Of India Hanumankind said, “Aijit comes from a different space. The man made the decision for himself. It deserves respect because there’s weight he carries with his work and he’s the only one that carries that. What happens in the industry comes second to his well-being”
“Take a step back,” says Hanumankind
The rapper, who is riding high on his own recent successes, spoke candidly about burnout and the dangers of glorifying nonstop hustle.
“Don’t focus on the music too long. If you burn too bright, it can consume you. Take a step back. Too much of a good thing can become a bad thing,” he said, stressing that creativity thrives only when artistes give themselves space.
Hanumankind also urged creators to recognise stress at an early stage and prioritise mental breathing space, while cautioning against judging artistes who choose to step away from the spotlight.
ALSO READ: ‘Cursed’ TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever; ex-Miss India Nafisa Joseph prayed for ‘peace’
Arijit Singh’s announcement and reasons behind it
On January 27, Arijit Singh took to Instagram to inform fans that he would no longer accept new playback assignments. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.
Soon after, posts believed to be from Arijit’s personal X account shed light on his reasons. The 38-year-old singer clarified that his decision wasn’t impulsive or based on a single event. Instead, it was the result of long reflection and multiple factors.
“One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,” he shared. Arijit also expressed a desire to make room for emerging voices in the industry, hoping to be inspired by fresh talent.
What’s next for Arijit
Despite stepping back from playback singing, Arijit Singh reassured fans that music will remain central to his life. He revealed plans to focus on creating his own compositions and returning to Indian classical music when the time is right.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu launched the Quantum Valley project in Amaravati, with a proposed 133-qubit quantum computer and collaborations with IBM, TCS, and Wipro. The project has the potential to revolutionise sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and finance. There are also plans to train 3.5 million students in quantum technology.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05