Hanumankind backs Arijit Singh’s exit from playback singing: ‘There’s weight he carries with his work’

Rapper Hanumankind is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing. Highlighting the importance of mental well-being, the rapper said that the singer’s choice deserves respect. He also spoke about the toll of creative burnout.

In a conversation with Times Of India Hanumankind said, “Aijit comes from a different space. The man made the decision for himself. It deserves respect because there’s weight he carries with his work and he’s the only one that carries that. What happens in the industry comes second to his well-being”

“Take a step back,” says Hanumankind

The rapper, who is riding high on his own recent successes, spoke candidly about burnout and the dangers of glorifying nonstop hustle.