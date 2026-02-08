Hanumankind backs Arijit Singh’s exit from playback singing: ‘There’s weight he carries with his work’

Rapper Hanumankind urged respect for Arijit Singh’s decision to quit playback singing, highlighting mental health, creative burnout, and the need for artistes to make space for themselves.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 03:57 PM IST
Hanumankind, Arijit SinghHanumankind reacts to Arijit Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram/Hanumankind, Arijit Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rapper Hanumankind is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing. Highlighting the importance of mental well-being, the rapper said that the singer’s choice deserves respect. He also spoke about the toll of creative burnout.

In a conversation with Times Of India Hanumankind said, “Aijit comes from a different space. The man made the decision for himself. It deserves respect because there’s weight he carries with his work and he’s the only one that carries that. What happens in the industry comes second to his well-being”

“Take a step back,” says Hanumankind

The rapper, who is riding high on his own recent successes, spoke candidly about burnout and the dangers of glorifying nonstop hustle.

“Don’t focus on the music too long. If you burn too bright, it can consume you. Take a step back. Too much of a good thing can become a bad thing,” he said, stressing that creativity thrives only when artistes give themselves space.

Hanumankind also urged creators to recognise stress at an early stage and prioritise mental breathing space, while cautioning against judging artistes who choose to step away from the spotlight.

ALSO READ: ‘Cursed’ TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever; ex-Miss India Nafisa Joseph prayed for ‘peace’

Arijit Singh’s announcement and reasons behind it

On January 27, Arijit Singh took to Instagram to inform fans that he would no longer accept new playback assignments. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Soon after, posts believed to be from Arijit’s personal X account shed light on his reasons. The 38-year-old singer clarified that his decision wasn’t impulsive or based on a single event. Instead, it was the result of long reflection and multiple factors.

“One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,” he shared. Arijit also expressed a desire to make room for emerging voices in the industry, hoping to be inspired by fresh talent.

What’s next for Arijit

Despite stepping back from playback singing, Arijit Singh reassured fans that music will remain central to his life. He revealed plans to focus on creating his own compositions and returning to Indian classical music when the time is right.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
Javed Akhtar recalls no composer, music company wanted to make 'Breathless', made him wait for seven years
Javed Akhtar reveals he waited for seven years before he found Shankar Mahadevan as they made "Breathless" together.
Mirchi at 13: The film that set up Prabhas for Baahubali
Prabhas in Mirchi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
HIV
Can seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff be a hidden sign of HIV? Expert weighs in on viral claim
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Can seborrheic dermatitis or dandruff be a hidden sign of HIV? Expert weighs in on viral claim
HIV
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement