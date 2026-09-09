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Hanuman Ansh team meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after film’s box office success
Film Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, and has emerged as an unexpected box office success.
Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the surprise success stories at the box office. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has reportedly collected Rs 143.13 crore net in India and Rs 169.20 crore gross, according to figures shared by trade site Sacnilk. The film’s team recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow following its successful theatrical run.
The meeting took place on Tuesday evening, with the Chief Minister’s Office sharing pictures from the interaction. Director Vishal Chaturvedi and lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa were seen meeting Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. A video of the team posing for photographs with the UP CM and presented him with a gift also made its way to social media.
See photos and video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Hanuman Ansh film team:
मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी से आज लखनऊ स्थित उनके सरकारी आवास पर फिल्म ‘हनुमान अंश’ के निर्माता-निर्देशक एवं कलाकारों ने शिष्टाचार भेंट की। pic.twitter.com/OSP2CiIMA8
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 8, 2026
VIDEO | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets the team of film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ at his residence.
The team, including director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinav, briefed him about the film’s spiritual theme and its portrayal of Guru Gorakhnath and the… pic.twitter.com/v3HEAaylJh
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2026
The meeting comes at a time when Hanuman Ansh is enjoying strong word of mouth after a slow start at the box office. The film initially recorded collections in the lakhs each day before witnessing a significant jump in business, eventually turning into a theatrical success.
Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had attended a special screening of the film. Following the screening, he praised the movie as a spiritual film worth watching and announced that it would be made tax-free in Uttarakhand. The film’s connection with Kainchi Dham was also highlighted in the context of the announcement.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh explores the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, who is revered by his devotees and popularly known as Maharaj Ji. The film presents him as a spiritual figure who remained detached from power, politics and praise, with his teachings forming the centre of the story.
The film was released in India in August and is now set for an international release on September 11. Its unexpected box office turnaround has made Hanuman Ansh one of the more notable success stories of the recent theatrical season.
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