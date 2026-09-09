Hanuman Ansh team meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after film’s box office success

The team of Hanuman Ansh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow following the film’s strong performance at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the surprise success stories at the box office. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has reportedly collected Rs 143.13 crore net in India and Rs 169.20 crore gross, according to figures shared by trade site Sacnilk. The film’s team recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow following its successful theatrical run.

The meeting took place on Tuesday evening, with the Chief Minister’s Office sharing pictures from the interaction. Director Vishal Chaturvedi and lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa were seen meeting Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. A video of the team posing for photographs with the UP CM and presented him with a gift also made its way to social media.