‘Beti bhatak gayi’: Hanuman Ansh producer’s father panicked after she quit job to fund Neem Karoli Baba film

When Hanuman Ansh co-producer Anupriya Nagar failed to clear the second round of interviews for a job at Apple, little did she know that she would one day make a film about Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual guru who inspired Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. While reading up on Jobs’ entrepreneurial journey, she came across the fact that much of his creative brainstorming happened at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, the spiritual site associated with revered guru. Anupriya subsequently visited the site and became a devotee herself. She later went on to co-finance Vishal Chaturvedi’s blockbuster devotional film Hanuman Ansh, a biopic of Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh producer on investing Rs 55 lakh

Since the initial budget of Hanuman Ansh was Rs 1.5 crore, as one of the three producers, Anupriya Nagar invested one-third of that amount, Rs 50-55 lakh, in the film from her savings. “When I told my parents about it, my father thought, ‘Meri beti bhatak gayi hai‘ (My daughter has gotten lost),” recalled Anupriya in a recent interview.

She spelt out her father’s thought process at the time: “The girl has studied in the UK, she has an economics degree, and has a valid job in Zurich. That’d be the path to go. Now, she’s leaving behind all that and investing her life savings into the film. He was a little worried because there are no connections in the film industry,” Anupriya told Curry Tales.

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But her parents began supporting her soon after, and even encouraged her to release Hanuman Ansh in theatres, instead of settling for a streaming release, as advised by many. “I’m going to be honest. There were moments when I thought I wasn’t cut out for this industry. But the conviction that even if the film fails, I’d remember why I did it in the first place; I’d never regret that,” she added.

Anupriya Nagar reasoned that even if Hanuman Ansh didn’t make it to the cinemas, she had the faith that it’d be watched on OTT, if not by the current generation, than by the “youth 10 or even 20 years later.” “I always had this thought that children should watch this movie and connect with spirituality,” she said.

Anupriya’s father, who was busy traveling in London for the first two weeks after Hanuman Ansh’s release, couldn’t catch the film. As he returned to India, it coincided with the miraculous increase in the film’s box office collections. So much so that Anupriya couldn’t even secure a single seat for her father in any theatre across Mumbai, since all of them were houseful.

The journey of Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh, made on a modest budget of less than Rs 2 crore, has now earned over 225 times its budget. It released in cinemas on August 7, but could barely earn a little over a crore in its opening week at the domestic box office. The number of screens showing the film also dropped to 30 in its second week, limiting its earnings to just Rs 70 lakh.

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However, its trajectory saw an uptick on the third Sunday when Hanuman Ansh finally crossed the daily threshold of Rs 1 crore, and collected Rs 2.50 crore. Since then, the weekly collections only multiplied every week, turning it into the most profitable Hindi film in recent memory. After 83 days since theatrical release, and with no streaming release in sight, the film has now amassed over Rs 452 crore at the worldwide box office.