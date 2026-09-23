Hanuman Ansh producer on Rs 100-cr OTT deal as film eyes 100-day run: ‘We’ll announce soon’

Hanuman Ansh, the movie on spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, was made on an estimated budget of Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore, and has earned more than 180 times its original production budget. This historic run of the film makes it one of the most profitable Indian films of all time, alongside the legendary 1975 classic Jai Santoshi Maa.

With OTT having penetrated the entertainment industry, it gets exciting to see which theatrical release will stream on which OTT platform. Conversations about Hanuman Ansh receiving a Rs 100 crore OTT deal have been denied by one of the three producers of the film, Ragini Sona.

Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, she said, “I think Vishal (Chaturvedi) has an opinion, I will give it to him because he’s the one who has created this, and all his decisions have fallen in place. I will respect his decision because he is still saying that he will wait for some more time. We are receiving offers but the 100-crore offer is definitely not there. We will definitely very soon announce our OTT deal but not immediately.”

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‘This is the film, which can only be watched in theatres’

She continued about why the audience should experience watching Hanuman Ansh in theatres rather than on OTT.

“One thing we need to understand is that this is the film, which can only be watched in theatres. Not only in theatres but it is best to watch in theatres. One is that you get the feeling when you watch it on the big screen. There are movies that can be seen with all the distractions that we have; OTT means you are sitting at home in your comfort zone, there will be the doorbell ringing, there’ll be somebody else coming in, many things happen, so you can’t concentrate. This movie is something that people cannot take their eyes off the screen. After the film is over, people are still just sitting and watching the scrolling titles. Somebody is sitting with their hands joined, and we have seen that. I still get very emotional when I see that. People have taken off their slippers and are just sitting like that with joined hands. Just before the end, there is a scene where he’s (Shobhinaw, Baba’s character) chanting Hanuman Chalisa, and the raksha chakra (protective shield) that is created on all four sides, is something that takes the audience to another world, it’s a trance,” opined the producer.

She continued, “This is what the film is doing to people. This film, I really want people to watch it in theatres, even if it is coming on an OTT platform, and this is happening. The joy that you will get on watching this movie in the theatre, isn’t something that you will get on OTT. Having said that, ultimately we have to come on OTT but the team now, at the moment, thinks that how much we can be in theatres that will help.”

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Hanuman Ansh vs Drishyam 3

With Drishyam 3 releasing on October 2, producer Ragini Sona believes the film will impact Hanuman Ansh’s box-office numbers.

“Of course, it will. As I said, we pray for all movies to do well. I am also looking at Drishyam to come in the theatres and I’ll go and watch it because I am a Drishyam fan. But the thing is that we are not competing with that genre at all, that is why when Toxic came, the fear was not there.”

Speaking about bigger movies getting more screens, Ragini Sona said, “The confidence we are coming from is that we have survived so many… and we will survive this too. Now, we know that the graph goes up and down, and that will start because somewhere or the other because that’s the ultimate thing which happens with every movie. So, we now, are not scared at all. We are just looking at things how they are happening, and we also know what will happen. Theatres, I think that, as we come to know from our distributors, people are not saying anything about that at all, or take it out. I think time will tell what will happen but certainly some theatres will not show it.”

Hanuman Ansh eyes 100-day theatrical run

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Hoping to create history with a 100-day run in theatres, Ragini concluded by saying, “We all are expecting this, and we all are very confident that this will happen, and Baba ji is with us, Neem Karoli Baba ji, Hanuman ji, and he is blessing the movie, and we can see that they’ve arrived on Earth to see that most of the people go and watch this film.”

About Hanuman Ansh

Helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh features Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Revered by his followers as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman, the spiritual leader was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service.

His influence extended beyond India, attracting several Western spiritual seekers who travelled to India during the 1960s and 1970s.

Hanuman Ansh’s Box Office Collection till now

The film has amassed Rs 331.70 crore gross and Rs 280.93 crore net at the domestic box office, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 366.45 crore.