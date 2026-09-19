‘Never thought that we would survive even one day opposite Toxic’: Hanuman Ansh producer

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the biggest surprises at the box office this year. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial, which opened on a limited number of screens, has continued its theatrical run despite competition from bigger releases, including the Yash-starrer Toxic. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, producer Ragini Sona opened up about the film’s difficult theatrical journey and revealed how she and Vishal fought for more shows when the film was on the verge of being pulled from theatres.

Hanuman Ansh was almost out of theatres

Ragini Sona recalled how Vishal Chaturvedi was travelling with the team to promote Hanuman Ansh when they were faced with the possibility of losing their theatrical run. She said, “Vishal was out with the team on a road journey to promote the film. He said, ‘We are going to be out there, in the theatre, with the people. This is our journey.’ And, I was a bit emotional, and I said, ‘You cannot do this.’ At that time, the movie was almost out of theatres. Just a few hours before in the night, we decided to continue.”