Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Rs 450 crore Neem Karoli Baba biopic gets a streaming date

After releasing in theatres on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is all set to make its digital debut on Sony LIV on November 27, nearly four months after its theatrical release. The film, which emerged as a sleeper hit and went on to become a Rs 450 crore success, has an interesting story of overcoming multiple obstacles to achieve box-office success despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 2.5 crore.

Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the film began its theatrical journey with just 60 shows and an opening collection of Rs 9 lakh. However, positive word of mouth helped it emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. The film has completed 90 days in theatres and continues to run in select locations with limited shows, even as newer releases such as Ramayana have taken over screens.