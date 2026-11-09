Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Rs 450 crore Neem Karoli Baba biopic gets a streaming date

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After releasing in theatres on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is all set to make its digital debut on Sony LIV on November 27, nearly four months after its theatrical release. The film, which emerged as a sleeper hit and went on to become a Rs 450 crore success, has an interesting story of overcoming multiple obstacles to achieve box-office success despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 2.5 crore.
Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the film began its theatrical journey with just 60 shows and an opening collection of Rs 9 lakh. However, positive word of mouth helped it emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. The film has completed 90 days in theatres and continues to run in select locations with limited shows, even as newer releases such as Ramayana have taken over screens.
Hanuman Ansh was backed by three different producers, along with its director, Vishal Chaturvedi. However, trouble reportedly began when one of the producers, Anupriya Nagar, started making headlines for producing the film at the age of 21. The other makers reportedly felt that she was receiving disproportionate attention, while maintaining that she had joined the project only during its post-production stage.
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Subsequently, filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi and one of the film’s initial producers, Namrata Singh, issued a statement clarifying that they were the only people authorised to handle the film’s public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships.
Without naming Anupriya, they stated: “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel. Hanuman Ansh (Film) brings to the screen the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Maharajji, the saint revered from Kainchi Dham to Silicon Valley, with devotees across India, the UK and the world. In light of multiple reports circulating in the market and media, Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. (Company) sets out the following facts for the record. The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority.”
They further clarified: “All rights in the Film (theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming, licensing, etc.), in India and internationally, are dealt with only through the process set out in the inter-se agreements executed amongst the Producers. Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi are solely authorised to direct public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the Company. All day-to-day coordination with partners, platforms and media is carried out through them. Every shareholder and IP owner must keep the Executive Directors informed of any engagement relating to the Company or the Film.”
The statement further emphasised that no individual party had the authority to independently negotiate or deal with the film’s rights.
With the reported differences among the makers, the film’s franchise may have been affected. Hanuman Ansh was earlier envisioned as the first instalment of a trilogy, with two more films planned to explore different aspects of Neem Karoli Baba’s life.