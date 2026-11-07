Hanuman Ansh film gets its OTT premiere date amid internal tiff over rights

Hanuman Ansh, a film on faith and devotion, based on the life of the spiritual leader, Neem Karoli Baba, emerged as the biggest box office miracle in 2026. Made at a shoestring budget of Rs 2 crore, the film earned 226.43 times its original investment by standing tall worldwide at Rs 452.86 crore, as per Sacnilk. Now, exactly three months after its release date (August 7), the makers of Hanuman Ansh announced Sony Pictures Networks India as their linear and digital rights partner.

Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on Sony LIV from November 27, followed by its satellite premiere on Sony MAX. The date for the television premiere is yet to be announced. After a thunderous roar at the box office, there were rumours that the producers were eyeing a Rs 100 crore OTT-deal. However, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, producer Ragini Sona claimed that these rumours had no spine. With the giant Sony Pictures Networks India entering the scene, the makers are tight-lipped about the amount at which the deal has been sealed.

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During an interview with SCREEN, Ragini Sona had mentioned left the OTT decision to its director Vishal Chaturvedi. However, with an internal feud among Hanuman Ansh producers over its rights, it is uncertain if Vishal solely held the decision-making power.

A few days ago, SCREEN also learnt that there were disagreements between Vishal and producers, Namrata Singh, Ragini and Anupriya Nagar. They cited that co-producer Anupriya, at 21, is gaining more limelight than other stakeholders involved, and this has further left the film’s franchise in jeopardy. Owing to these differences, the second part of Hanuman Ansh was not announced. SCREEN had reached out to them for a comment but received the silent treatment from all the producers and the director.

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Later, Hanuman Ansh’s team released an official statement setting the record straight that solely Vishal Chaturvedi, and Namrata Singh have been authorised to direct public relations, marketing, awards, partnership. In the statement, Vishal and Namrata announced themselves as the Executive Directors. The statement read: “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel. Hanuman Ansh (“Film”) brings to the screen the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Maharajji, the saint revered from Kainchi Dham to Silicon Valley, with devotees across India, the UK and the world. In light of multiple reports circulating in the market and media, Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. (“Company”) sets out the following facts for the record. The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority.”

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It further read, “All rights in the Film (theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming, licensing, etc.), in India and internationally, are dealt with only through the process set out in the inter-se agreements executed amongst the Producers. Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi are solely authorised to direct public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the Company. All day-to-day coordination with partners, platforms and media is carried out through them. Every shareholder and IP owner must keep the Executive Directors informed of any engagement relating to the Company or the Film.”

Anupriya had informed us that Hanuman Ansh is a trilogy and the team will regroup for the second installment of the film soon. However, with the latest development, we’ll have to await an announcement from either Vishal or Namrata.

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Inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh follows the transformation of Lakshminarayan, a young boy who sets out on a quest to find God. Rooted in faith and timeless human values, the film offers audiences a deeply moving story that has found an emotional connection with viewers.