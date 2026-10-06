Hanuman Ansh team performs aarti at Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham, film earns Rs 424 cr

The team of Vishal Chaturvedi’s blockbuster devotional film Hanuman Ansh has paid a visit to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand in order to offer their prayers to Neem Karoli Baba, the revered spiritual guru whose life their film is based on. However, their visit comes a day after the director urged devotees to exercise caution and avoid visiting the site amid reports of overcrowding over the long weekend. Vishal was not a part of the group visiting the holy site.

The team of Hanuman Ansh — led by actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays Neem Karoli Baba in the biopic — participated in the aarti and paid their respects to the spiritual guru’s shrine at Kainchi Dham. Satyaa expressed his gratitude for the visit and also thanked the audience for making their film a “super-duper hit”, as per ANI.

“We are missing the rest of the team, especially our director Vishal Chaturvedi. It is because of his hard work that the film got made and reached this level of success. But he has a lot of responsibility at the moment and because of that, he couldn’t make it,” he told Uttarakhand News.

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The team of Hanuman Ansh managed to make it to Kainchi Dham despite the swelling crowds reported in the past few days. So much so that Vishal Chaturvedi had to take to his Instagram handle on Sunday to urge devotees to check the situation before heading there. “Kainchi Dham is overcrowded, and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present conditions,” he said.

“It is my humble request that if there is overcrowding, please consider visiting other places. Don’t become part of a situation where women and children feel suffocated or get stuck in traffic jams,” added the director. He also suggested that in case of overcrowding, the devotees could consider visiting other sites associated with Neem Karoli Baba, like Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

Over the long weekend, which started with Gandhi Jayanti this past Friday on October 2, more than 35,000 devotees visited Kainchi Dham every day, as opposed to the 25,000 the administration is used to handling. The Nainital administration is now even considering opening an alternate route to ease the pressure, as reported by The Indian Express.

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“Both the pilgrims and the locals use the same road to Kainchi, which also goes up to Mukteshwar, causing a traffic jam for hours,” said Nainital District Magistrate Lalit Mohan. He attributed the rush to both the end of the monsoon season — enabling safer travel to the hills — and the release of Hanuman Ansh, which has amassed over Rs 420 crore at the worldwide box office so far.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

After 60 days at the domestic box office, Hanuman Ansh has now earned Rs 384.44 crore gross and Rs 325.48 crore net at the domestic box office. It’s just Rs 4 crore away from surpassing the domestic box office collection of Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, post which it’d become the second highest grossing Indian film of 2026 after Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh.

Ever since its overseas release by Hombale Films on September 11, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 39.80 crore at the international box office. The film’s worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 424 crore.

On October 9, Hanuman Ansh’s dubbed Telugu version will also release in cinemas across India, which is likely to increase the film’s box office collections. Made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the film has already earned over 212 times globally.