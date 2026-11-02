Disagreement among Hanuman Ansh makers as film earns Rs 450 cr, public notice issued

The devotional biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh, has proved to be the box office miracle of 2026. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 452.86 crore worldwide, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, it appears that its core team is not on the same page, with certain disagreements between its director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi and producers Namrata G Singh, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar.

While the film has become one of the highest-grossing grossers of 2026, the behind-the-scenes story is not a happy one to tell. A few weeks back, SCREEN learned that there have been continuous disputes over publicity around the film, with makers thinking that a certain producer is getting more attention than the others. These differences also seem to have put the future of Hanuman Ansh franchise in jeopardy, and the team has not yet announced the second part of the film.

Also Read: ‘Beti bhatak gayi’: Hanuman Ansh producer’s father panicked after she quit job to fund Neem Karoli Baba film

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While the team refused to comment when SCREEN reached out to them, Namrata Singh and Dr Vishal Chaturvedi have now issued an official statement about the film’s rights and distribution details. In the statement they said that Namrata and Vishal Chaturvedi are solely authorised to direct public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships.

Hanuman Ansh team issues official statement

On Monday, Namrata G Singh and Dr Vishal Chaturvedi announced themselves as the Executive Directors in an official statement shared by Swambhu Media Network. The statement reads, “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel.” It further adds, “Hanuman Ansh (“Film”) brings to the screen the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Maharajji, the saint revered from Kainchi Dham to Silicon Valley, with devotees across India, the UK and the world. In light of multiple reports circulating in the market and media, Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. (“Company”) sets out the following facts for the record. The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority.”

The note further states, “All rights in the Film (theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming, licensing, etc.), in India and internationally, are dealt with only through the process set out in the inter-se agreements executed amongst the Producers. Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi are solely authorised to direct public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the Company. All day-to-day coordination with partners, platforms and media is carried out through them. Every shareholder and IP owner must keep the Executive Directors informed of any engagement relating to the Company or the Film.”

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“No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers. Any statement, award claim or business arrangement made outside this process is not recognised by the Company. Those who engage outside it do so entirely at their own risk. Speaking for the Film requires confirmation first. Any individual, including members of the cast and crew, intending to make a public statement or appear on behalf of Hanuman Ansh at any public platform, media channel, podcast, YouTube channel, interview, promotional gathering or private event must first coordinate with, and obtain confirmation through, the Film’s official communication channels,” the statement said.

“Credit for the Film is as set out in its official credits. The Company will act firmly, in every territory, to protect the Film, its credits and its rights. Hanuman Ansh belongs to Maharajji’s devotees across the world. Our duty is to protect it, and to give every partner one clear and verified door to the Film – Namrata G Singh and Dr Vishal Chautrvedi, Executive Directors.”

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At the end, they also requested all distributors, international sales agents, streaming platforms, and others to email a certain ID or reach out to them directly. Namrata and Vishal also added a disclaimer stating, “The Producers of the Film are Namrata G Singh, Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar. Rights in the Film are held jointly. Under the Production Agreement, decisions on publicity, awards, partnerships and rights, in India and internationally, require the approval of all four Producers and are dealt with exclusively through the Company’s authorised channel.”

What’s the issue with Hanuman Ansh team?

Anupriya Nagar, the film’s 21-year-old producer, has been at the forefront of the film’s publicity. She had earlier accepted that she was the last to join the film’s team when Hanuman Ansh was already in post-production. However, she became the face of the film once

In an exclusive interview, Anupriya had shared that Hanuman Ansh is a trilogy and the team will regroup on the second installment of the film soon.

However, as per our sources, things might be different for Hanuman Ansh. An insider tells us that the producers are planning to deal with Neem Karoli Baba’s story in their own way. Anupriya had told us that she would be writing a book on her experience of making the film, and also establish her own production house which would tell stories close to her heart.

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Hanuman Ansh was released in theaters on August 7. Details around the film’s digital release are yet to be officially shared.

Comments, however, advised the producers to work as a team. One comment said, “Achhi movie banai aap logo ne , bhagwan ne bhi aashirwad de diya, ab iska end galat mat hone dena, khi esa na ho lalch me jo mila hay vo bhi kho de. (You guys have made a good film; God blessed you all, now don’t let things end on a bad note. It shouldn’t be that you lose what you got due to greed).” Another user commented, “Sir, I think it’s time to focus on the next part. That should fix everything.”