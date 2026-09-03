Hanuman Ansh goes global: Neem Karoli Baba film to release overseas on September 11

Hanuman Ansh is set to expand its theatrical journey overseas following its successful run in India. Hombale Films has announced that it will handle the film’s international distribution, with the Hindi devotional drama scheduled to release in overseas markets on September 11, 2026.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Revered by his followers as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman, the spiritual leader was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service.

His influence extended beyond India, attracting several Western spiritual seekers who travelled to the country during the 1960s and 1970s.