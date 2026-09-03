Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hanuman Ansh goes global: Neem Karoli Baba film to release overseas on September 11
Hanuman Ansh, the Hindi devotional drama based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, is heading to international theatres from September 11.
Hanuman Ansh is set to expand its theatrical journey overseas following its successful run in India. Hombale Films has announced that it will handle the film’s international distribution, with the Hindi devotional drama scheduled to release in overseas markets on September 11, 2026.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Revered by his followers as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman, the spiritual leader was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service.
His influence extended beyond India, attracting several Western spiritual seekers who travelled to the country during the 1960s and 1970s.
Announcing the international release, Hombale Films shared on social media, “A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @hanumanansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026.”
View this post on Instagram
The film has already completed a successful theatrical run in India and, according to reported figures, has shown a strong upward trajectory at the box office. From an opening of approximately Rs 10 lakh, Hanuman Ansh gained momentum with strong word-of-mouth. As per a trade site Sacnilk, by Day 27, Hanuman Ansh’s India gross collections stand at Rs 72.97 crore and total India net collections at Rs 61.88 crore.
Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual legacy has also been associated with several internationally known personalities. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Julia Roberts have all been linked to the saint’s influence. Jobs travelled to India in 1974 in search of spiritual guidance and is said to have visited the ashram at Kainchi Dham. Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham after Jobs advised him to do so during a difficult phase. Roberts has also spoken publicly about how Neem Karoli Baba influenced her spiritual journey.
In India, celebrities Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also visited Kainchi Dham, the Uttarakhand ashram closely associated with Neem Karoli Baba.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05