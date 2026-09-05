Hanuman Ansh’s rejection by OTTs showed their ‘mind is filled with garbage’: director

Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has become a massive hit at the box office. Made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, the film is nearing Rs 100 crore mark in India, and is yet to be released internationally. While the team is celebrating this success, the film’s director Vishal Chaturvedi, recently revealed that he was asked not to release it in theatres and release it directly on an OTT platform. In another chat, he also revealed that OTT platforms rejected his film using “derogatory” language.

‘Sell to an OTT platform and make money’

During an interaction on The Raunac Podcast, Vishal Chaturvedi revealed that he was asked to not release the film in theatres, and just focus on recovering his initial investment. “A lot of people asked us not to release the film at the theatres, and many advised to sell it to an OTT platform and recover your money. Some people also questioned why we made the movie, when a film on the same subject already exists. That film didn’t work, so your film also wouldn’t work. Me and my producers had already made up our minds about releasing the film at the theatres,” he said and added, “If you dont release a film in theatres, there is no way of gauging its success.”