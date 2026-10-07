Hanuman Ansh box office: Neem Karoli Baba film earns just Rs 20 lakh less than The Vvaan on 9th Tuesday

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 61: Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh, which features Shobhinaw Satyaa as revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to hold its own in front of new releases even in its ninth week at the domestic box office. While its daily earnings pale in comparison to Ajay Devgn-starrer crime thriller Drishyam 3, it’s on the verge of surpassing those of the holdover release — Sidharth Malhotra-starrer action adventure fantasy film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. After over 60 days, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 385.62 crore gross and Rs 326.48 crore net in India, and Rs 425.52 crore worldwide.

On its ninth Tuesday (day 61), Hanuman Ansh took advantage of the discounted ticket prices to get back into the Rs 1 crore range. It garnered exactly Rs 1 crore from 1570 screens, a 33.33% growth from its ninth Monday (day 60) collection of Rs 75 lakh from 1475 screens. That was, in fact, the first time in 41 days of its historic box office run that the film’s daily earnings went below the Rs 1 crore mark.

Ever since Day 18, Hanuman Ansh has been consistently earning more than Rs 1 crore every day, all the way till day 59. It finally fell below that threshold on its ninth Monday, owing to massive competition from Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 3, which amassed Rs 21 crore from over 16,000 shows on its first Monday, as per Sacnilk.

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However, despite the competition, Hanuman Ansh has managed to secure around 1500 screens even in its ninth week. Its ninth weekend is testimony to its enduring appeal, since the film collected Rs 3 crore on Sunday (day 59), Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday (day 58), and Rs 2.25 crore on Friday (day 57), which was a holiday on the occasion of October 2, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti.

The impact of Hanuman Ansh is not limited to only the box office, but also the cultural ethos of Indian society. Nainital District Magistrate Lalit Mohan told The Indian Express earlier this week that partly owing to the film, daily visitors have increased by 10,000 over this past long weekend at Kainchi Dham, the spiritual site associated with Neem Karoli Baba in Uttarakhand, prompting the district management to devise an alternate route to avoid congestion.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has now earned almost 213 times at the worldwide box office. It initially opened at just Rs 25 lakh on August 7 and collected Rs 1.10 crore in its opening week at the domestic box office. However, following the upsurge in week 3, the weekly collections kept multiplying.

After over two months at the domestic box office, with no streaming premiere in sight, Hanuman Ansh is just a couple of crores away from surpassing the domestic box office collection of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer period war drama Border 2 (Rs 329.70 crore) to become the second highest grossing Indian film this year, after Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1108.90 crore).

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Hanuman Ansh was released internationally by Hombale Films over a month after its domestic release on September 11. Since then, it’s collected Rs 39.90 crore at the overseas box office in less than a month. Its dubbed Telugu version is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on October 9, which may further complement its unprecedented box office run.

Vvaan box office collection day 12

Meanwhile, the holdover release from a couple of weeks ago (September 25), Deepak Kumar Mishra’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has also been impacted by the Drishyam 3 wave. It collected Rs 1.20 crore from 1990 screens on its second Tuesday (day 12), benefitting from discounted ticket prices, to register a 26.30% growth from its second Monday (day 11) earnings of Rs 95 lakh.

That’s also the first instance when Vvaan went below the daily earnings mark of Rs 1 crore so far. Over its second weekend, it earned Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday (day 10), Rs 2 crore on Saturday (day 9), and Rs 3.25 crore on Friday (day 8) at the domestic box office. Its opening week’s cumulative earnings stand at Rs 53.60 crore in India.

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Thus, the total box office collection of Vvaan now adds up to Rs 76.30 crore net and Rs 64.25 crore gross in India. It has collected Rs 7.20 crore internationally, which makes its worldwide gross earnings go up to Rs 83.50 crore. Given the current trajectory, Vvaan needs to pick up pace if it aspires to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India, or even globally.