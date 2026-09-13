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Hanuman Ansh collection: Devotional drama earns 118 times its budget; crosses Rs 236 cr mark
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 37: Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable run at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the film has grossed Rs 236 crore worldwide, 118 times its budget.
Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run. Made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film opened to modest numbers before witnessing a massive turnaround driven by word of mouth. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 192.18 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at Rs 227.06 crore. Its worldwide gross has already crossed Rs 236 crore.
On Day 37, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 18.50 crore net in India across 7,449 shows. In the overseas markets, the film earned Rs 5 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.50 crore.
The Hindi version of the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 56.31% on Saturday. The morning shows registered 29.77% occupancy, followed by 60.31% in the afternoon, 66.46% in the evening, and 68.69% at night.
Hanuman Ansh’s journey to these numbers has been remarkable. The movie collected just Rs 1.08 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2. However, its fortunes changed dramatically in the third week, when it earned Rs 10.40 crore. The fourth week brought in Rs 61 crore, while the fifth week turned out to be historic with Rs 90.25 crore net.
With this, Hanuman Ansh also recorded the highest fifth-week collection for a Hindi film, beating Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2 and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
Even as Hanuman Ansh continues its record-breaking theatrical run, the makers already have bigger plans for the franchise. Rooted in Indian mythology, the film was conceived as the first part of a trilogy, with its universe also set to expand into games and comic books.
Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey and Purnima. It was released in theatres on August 7, 2026, and is currently listed as having no OTT release.
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