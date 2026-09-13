Hanuman Ansh collection: Devotional drama earns 118 times its budget; crosses Rs 236 cr mark

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 37: The devotional drama has turned into one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2026.

Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run. Made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film opened to modest numbers before witnessing a massive turnaround driven by word of mouth. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 192.18 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at Rs 227.06 crore. Its worldwide gross has already crossed Rs 236 crore.

On Day 37, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 18.50 crore net in India across 7,449 shows. In the overseas markets, the film earned Rs 5 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.50 crore.

The Hindi version of the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 56.31% on Saturday. The morning shows registered 29.77% occupancy, followed by 60.31% in the afternoon, 66.46% in the evening, and 68.69% at night.