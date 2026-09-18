Hanuman Ansh box office day 42: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 309 cr, 6x of Dhurandhar

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 42: The surprise hit of the year, Hanuman Ansh, is wreaking havoc at the box office as the film has now been in the theatres for 42 days, and is still pulling in strong numbers. On its 42nd day in the theatres, the film earned Rs 6.25 crore at the domestic box office while screening across 9,000 shows. In comparison, this year’s juggernaut, Dhurandhar 2, collected Rs 1 crore in India on its 42nd day. However, Ranveer Singh-starrer earned Rs 1361 crore in India in its lifetime.

Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide box office collection is now Rs 309.15 crore. The film’s net domestic collection stands at Rs 243.38 crore, and the gross collection stands at Rs 287.40 crore. Globally, the film has minted Rs 21.75 crore so far.

The Vishal Chaturvedi film, which started its box office journey by collecting only Rs 10 lakh at the box office on August 7, observed a slow opening and did not see an uptick in its collections for the first three weeks, but then saw a rise in collections, and since then, there has been no looking back. The film’s highest box office collection was recorded on its 5th Sunday, September 5, when the film collected Rs 22.75 crore in India. Even on its 6th Sunday, September 13, the film collected Rs 22.50 crore.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | ‘Will I stand out among them?’: Mohitt Maalik recalls fear of being overshadowed in Mirzapur

Competition with Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan

Ever since Hanuman Ansh started observing an uptick in collections, a few other Hindi films have released in theatres but none of them have been able to shake its ground. Mirzapur The Movie, which released on September 4, had a strong start at the box office, when it collected Rs 25.75 crore. The collections rose up to Rs 32 crore and Rs 36 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday respectively. But the second week wasn’t as promising as the weekend collections for its second Friday, Saturday and Sunday dropped to Rs 9.5 crore, Rs 13.5 crore and Rs 13.25 crore respectively. On its 14th day in the theatres, the film collected Rs 3.75 crore across 6,926 shows.

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which released last week, failed to make a mark at the box office, as it has only earned Rs 15.11 crore worldwide so far. It is yet to be seen if the release of Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Daayra, or Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe can make a dent in Hanuman Ansh’s box office collection.

Hanuman Ansh can possibly surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Singham Again, which earned Rs 372.41 crore upon its release in 2024. What was described as Rohit Shetty’s ‘Avengers of the cop universe’ released alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which earned Rs 400 crore worldwide. Both these films were mounted on a massive scale and were led by prominent film stars. Singham Again starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, among others. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starred Kartik Aaryan with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Story continues below this ad

Hanuman Ansh on OTT

The makers of Hanuman Ansh recently revealed that the film was shot in just 22 days, on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore. In a chat with News18, one of the producers, Ragini Sona, revealed that they have already gotten offers from three streaming platforms for the film. “Now I’m getting offers from everybody. It’s not something that we weren’t thinking of. As soon as our film started getting popular and everybody began going to see it, this started happening,” she said.

The details of Hanuman Ansh’s OTT release are yet to be announced.